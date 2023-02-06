Odisha FC vs FC Goa: OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 6, 2023

Odisha FC (OFC) and FC Goa (FCG) go head-to-head in the first game of Matchday 19 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Monday, February 6, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

This is a crucial game for both sides with respect to the playoffs qualification scenario, with Bengaluru FC breathing down their necks. While Odisha FC were last seen in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa return to action after a two-week break, with their last game resulting in a 4-2 win over East Bengal.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sebastian Thangmuansang

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Isak Vanlalruatfela

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Thoiba Singh, Pedro Martin, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Hernan Santana, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Devendra Murgaonkar, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, and Brandon Fernandes.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs FC Goa

Date: February 6, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Both sides possess plenty of attacking firepower in their ranks. Both my suggestions have lots of players in common.

Iker Guarrotxena, Edu Bedia, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Noah Sadaoui, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aibanbha Dohling, and Anwar Ali are the players I feel are must-haves for this match.

Iker Guarrotxena, Diego Mauricio, Noah Sadaoui, and Edu Bedia would be my preferred captaincy picks for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Anwar Ali, Carlos Delgado, Aibanbha Dohling, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Noah Sadaoui.

Captain: Iker Guarrotxena. Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dheeraj Singh, Anwar Ali, Sahil Panwar, Aibanbha Dohling, Edu Bedia, Saul Crespo, Iker Guarrotxena, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Noah Sadaoui.

Captain: Noah Sadaoui. Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar.

