Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Player ratings for the Gaurs | ISL 2022-23

Odisha FC drew FC Goa 1-1 in their 17th game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season in Bhubaneswar on Monday, February 6. It was also FC Goa's 17th game of the season.

Both sides have had decent starts to the season, but aren't exactly where they wish to be. It was a very crucial game for both sides as they battle it out for a playoff berth.

Odisha FC drew their previous game 2-2 against Chennaiyin FC and came into the game having placed seventh in the points table. FC Goa, on the other hand, were placed fifth in the standings and won their previous game 4-2 against East Bengal FC.

The game started in the best possible manner for the Gaurs, as they took the lead within 90 seconds. Alvaro Vazquez took control of the loose ball in midfield and played a pass to Noah Sadaoui who made no mistake in converting the chance.

Odisha FC tried hard to score an equalizer but failed to do so. FC Goa too kept looking for an insurance goal but weren't able to convert the chances that came their way. However, Diego Mauricio scored the equalizer for Odisha FC in the 43rd minute with a neatly struck free-kick.

Odisha FC started the second half on a bright note as Nandhakumar hit a good shot only to see it be saved by Dheeraj Singh.

FC Goa, though, weren't going to sit back and defend as they created chances of their own and Noah hit a good shot in the 53rd minute but Amrinder Singh made a good save.

Sahil Panwar got sent off in the 67th minute after seeing his second yellow within a span of ten minutes. With Odisha FC down to 10 men, FC Goa kept piling on the pressure on Odisha FC. Hernan Santana hit a volley from outside the box which was saved by Amrinder Singh.

Anwar Ali made a brilliant tackle in added time to stop Diego Mauricio from scoring. The match ended 1-1. With a draw today, Odisha FC failed to break into the top six today.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings of FC Goa from today's game.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Moirangthem (6): Dheeraj had a good game overall. He faced just two shots on goal and made one good save. He couldn't do much about the other shot.

Aibanbha Dohling (5.5): Aibanbha had a tough time dealing with Isak. He was beaten on a few occasions but managed to recover well. He made four tackles during the game today.

Mohamed Fares Arnaout (6.5): Fares had a good game as he managed to keep the likes of Mauricio and Pedro Martin in check. He made six clearances during the game today.

Anwar Ali (7.5): Anwar had a fantastic game today. He made three tackles and 10 clearances during the game. The last-ditch tackle he made to stop Mauricio was a big moment from today's match.

Sanson Pereira (5.5): Sanson had a tough time dealing with Nandhakumar. He did manage to make two tackles during the game.

Lenny Rodrigues (5): Lenny didn't have the best of games today as he struggled to control the midfield and was often overrun by the Odisha FC midfield. He was substituted in the second half.

Ayush Dev Chhetri (6): Ayush worked hard in midfield today. He had a pass success rate of 89 percent and made two successful tackles and blocks.

Brandon Fernandes (6): Brandon had an average game today. He managed to create just one chance today. He did provide six crosses into the box.

Iker Guarrotxena (5): Iker had a poor game compared to his standards. He failed to register a shot on target today.

Noah scored the opening goal in the second minute (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Noah Wali Sadaoui (8): Noah had a good game today. He opened the scoring in the second minute and kept troubling Odisha FC's defense.

Alvaro Vazquez (6.5): Alvaro provided the assist for Noah's goal. Alvaro also managed to score in the second half but the goal was ruled out due to offside.

Substitutes

Redeem Tlang (5): Reddem replaced Lenny in the 58th minute. He tried hard to create openings but wasn't very successful in doing so.

Hernan Santana (6): Hernan replaced Alvaro in the 58th minute. He made two good attempts on goal. He also made two blocks.

Brison Fernandes (5): Brison replaced Ayush in the 76th minute. He couldn't impact the game much and had just eight touches during his time on the pitch.

