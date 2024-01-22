Odisha FC are set to lock horns with FC Goa for a place in the semi-final of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on Monday, January 22.

These two teams have unquestionably asserted their dominance in Group D. The Gaurs, who have been unbeaten in the ISL, started their Super Cup journey with a hard-fought 2-1 win over I-League outfit Inter Kashi.

Their momentum continued with a crucial 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC, courtesy of Brison Fernandes’ stoppage-time goal. While Manolo Marquez’s men have faced challenges, their resilient defensive displays and efficiency in front of the goal have resulted in their success.

Facing Odisha, however, presents a tough challenge, especially with the support expected for the Kalinga Warriors in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC have also been enjoying a successful season, currently maintaining an unbeaten streak of 13 games across all competitions. They will look to sustain this positive momentum, particularly with a fully available squad.

Odisha started the tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC, followed by an impressive 3-0 triumph against Inter Kashi. Sergio Lobera certainly seems to have found the right balance with his team, as they have been consistent both in offensive and defensive aspects.

The Juggernauts also remain the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament, and with the backing of their supporters at the Kalinga Stadium, the defending champions will be eager to secure a spot in the final four. In the event of a draw, Odisha FC would qualify due to a superior goal difference.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

Expand Tweet

The clash between Odisha FC and FC Goa be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Monday from 7:30 PM IST.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: L Ralte, Amey Ranawade, Mortada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Puitea, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Narayan Das, Jay Gupta, Paulo Retre, Carl McHugh, Mohammad Yasir, Brison Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

These two teams are arguably at their very best, but Odisha FC have an advantage because they are playing at home and have a fully fit squad available. In contrast, FC Goa will be without influential players like Sandesh Jhingan, Victor Rodriguez, and Brandon Fernandes.

Odisha will look to take an assertive approach, controlling possession from the start, but they have shown vulnerability to counter-attacks, an area where Goa, with the likes of Noah Sadaoui and Carlos Martinez, may exploit.

Despite this, Odisha’s current form and squad depth position them as favorites to secure a victory, potentially handing FC Goa their first defeat in four months.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-1 FC Goa