FC Goa can stretch their unbeaten run to four games on Monday, February 6 when they travel to face Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium.

The Juggernauts, who return home after three difficult away trips, are struggling to achieve positive results. They are now placed seventh with 23 points, but a victory could take them over Bengaluru FC and level on points with this week’s opponents, FC Goa.

With the stakes at an all-time high, head coach Josep Gombau will hope that his side can turn around their form. They have lost five out of their last eight games while winning just once. In what started as a promising season, the Juggernauts are now in a tussle for a playoff berth.

The Spanish head coach has instilled his philosophy into the side, but his team have been leaky at the back in recent weeks. They were lucky to get away with a point in Chennai last time out, as Chennaiyin FC recorded 17 shots as opposed to their 6.

Meanwhile, the Gaurs appear to have turned around their fortunes with back-to-back victories over Kerala Blasters and East Bengal. Their talisman, Iker Guarrotxena, is regularly finding the net, while the likes of Brandon Fernandes and Noah Sadaoui are supplying the goods to the in-form Spaniard.

Carlos Pena finally has a settled starting lineup and his attacking approach has paid dividends. However, their away form has been dismal. They have not won on their travels since their victory against Chennaiyin FC in match week 3.

Nevertheless, this tie could be an exciting tactical battle, as Gambou and Pena are two managers who like to play out from the back with short passes and attack from the get-go.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs FC Goa Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Monday, February 6, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Odisha.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will be broadcast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7.30 pm onwards on 6th February 2022.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa: Live streaming details

The game between the Juggernauts and the Gaurs will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

