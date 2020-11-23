The fourth match of the ISL 2020-21 will see Odisha FC squaring off against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim. Both sides will look to start their campaign with a victory.

Odisha FC had an average season in 2019-20 with 25 points from 18 games. The franchise shifted its base from Delhi to Odisha but couldn't change its fortunes. The team has now bolstered its squad with several new signings ahead of this year's league.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, had a poor run in the last edition of the ISL. They finished last in the points table with just two wins and four draws. They suffered 12 losses and couldn't find the right mix to climb up the order. The side has done a revamp and has a handful of new faces who will don the yellow and black jersey this season.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the fourth fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Marcelinho

Marcelo Leite Pereira (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Former Hyderabad FC striker Marcelinho netted in seven goals last season and was in the race for the Golden Boot. The Brazilian forward won the Golden Boot award previously when he scored ten goals for Delhi Dynamos in 2016. The striker-cum-winger also scored 14 goals during his two-year stint with FC Pune City between 2017-2019.

Considering his goal-scoring ability, he must be an ideal candidate to be the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#2 Manuel Onwu

Manuel Onwu (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Odisha FC striker Manuel Onwu scored seven goals last season in just four games. The Spanish player joined Odisha FC on loan from Bengaluru FC and was impressive during his short loan stint. Thus, the club planned to rope in the striker for ISL 2020-21. With the availability of Onwu, Odisha have become even more strong and will give their opponents a tough contest for the playoffs spot.

The player has the ability to net in a goal every single game which makes him a must-pick for your Dream11 team for OFC vs HFC match.

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana

Former Odisha FC striker Aridane Santana was the club's highest goal scorer last season with nine goals to his name. Surprisingly, the Odisha-based franchise did not retain his services for ISL 2020-21.

Soon, Hyderabad FC roped in the striker hoping that they get the best out of him in the seventh edition of the ISL. Facing his former team in the opening game, Santana will be keen to net in a goal against the side and prove himself.

He's a quick player which makes him a key pick for the captain or vice-captain role ahead of today's game.