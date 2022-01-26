Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 27th, 2022

Odisha FC will be up against Hyderabad FC in the 73rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 27th January 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Odisha FC are having a decent run so far in the ISL 2021-22 season. They are placed in sixth spot on the table, having won five and lost as many games in 12 outings so far. After grabbing three wins in their first four matches, Odisha FC have managed to win just twice in their next eight encounters. The Juggernauts are now coming into this game on the back of a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC stand atop the table tied on 20 points with Kerala Blasters FC. They have grabbed five wins in 12 games while losing just twice and drawing the other five. Hyderabad FC will be brimming with confidence after crushing SC East Bengal 4-0, courtesy of a hat-trick from Bartholomew Ogbeche and a goal from Aniket Jadhav.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, Hyderabad FC emerged victorious 6-1.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, , Isaac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Mark Zothanpuia, Sauvik Chakrabarti,Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Match 73

Date and time: Thursday, 27th January, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Javi Hernandez, Jaoa Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jerry Mawhmingthanga

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche| Vice-captain: Aniket Jadhav.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arshdeep Singh, Sahil Panwar, Ashish Rai, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Liridon Krasniqi, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captain: Hitesh Sharma | Vice-captain: Javier Siverio.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee