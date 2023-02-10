Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Juggernauts power past the Nizams to secure important victory 

Odisha FC put in a convincing performance to defeat Hyderabad FC 3-1 in their ISL game at the Kalinga Stadium on February 10, Friday.

The home side started on the front foot and were direct in possession. The likes of Pedro Martin and Diego Mauricio held the ball well to bring others into play. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, were pinned back due to pressure and struggled to create anything in the first half hour of the game.

Mauricio had two early opportunities to put Odisha FC into the lead, but Gurmeet Singh denied him on both occasions. It was certainly one-way traffic, and the Juggernauts ultimately capitalized on their dominance in the 33rd minute. Following a quick counter-attack, Isak Vanlalruatfela’s stunning strike dipped and swirled into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

However, the tide soon turned as the Nizams equalized out of the blue towards the stroke of halftime. From a set piece, centre-back Nim Dorjee was unmarked in the penalty box and his header found the far post.

The one-sided half ended with a scoreline of 1-1 and Josep Gombau would have been disappointed with the late goal scored by their opponents.

Odisha FC display their dominance in the second half

After a poor showing in the first half, the reigning ISL champions bounced back and pressed high up the pitch from the get-go. Their ball retention and intensity improved, and it was Odisha FC’s turn to defend. Joel Chianese had the Nizams’ best chance of the game in the 52nd minute.

The Australian breezed past Saul Crespo, but Amrinder Singh parried away his tame effort. The game soon turned end-to-end in the second quarter of the second half, but it was the hosts that took the lead in the 72nd minute.

Mauricio was once again involved as he steamed past defenders. After a couple of ricochets in the penalty box, Nim Dorjee’s attempted clearance found his own net. Hyderabad FC pushed for an equalizer and committed men forward, but Mauricio once again scored in stoppage time to secure all three points for Odisha FC.

The victory puts the Kalinga Warriors on the roadmap to the playoffs, as they now leapfrog Bengaluru FC to sixth in the standings. But Manolo Marquez will be disappointed with the performance, with his side only recording seven shots on goal. With the defeat, the Nizams’ Shield hopes are arguably all but over, as Mumbai City FC can clinch it with a victory over FC Goa on Saturday.

