Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: OFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 10, 2023

Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the second fixture of Matchday 20 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 on Friday, February 10, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

This is a crucial game for both sides, with Odisha FC trying to keep their playoffs hopes alive as they chase down Bengaluru FC and FC Goa. They come off a 1-1 home draw against the Gaurs.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC held on for a 1-1 away draw at Mumbai City FC. With a game in hand, they are seven points off the Islanders, and a win here will reduce that gap to four.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sebastian Thangmuansang

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Isak Vanlalruatfela

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Shhubham Sarangi, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Rohit Danu, Joel Chianese, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: February 10, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Given the composition of both sides, we could be in for a close and cagey game. While I slightly favor Hyderabad FC because of the quality they possess, the home advantage more or less evens it out for Odisha.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Mohammad Yasir, Odei Onaindia, and Akash Mishra are the players I feel are necessary for this game. Ogbeche, Mauricio, and Sekar would be my first-choice armband options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Diego Mauricio. Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Carlos Delgado, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Saul Crespo, Mohammad Yasir, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Borja Herrera, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar.

Poll : 0 votes