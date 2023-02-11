Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Player ratings for the Nizams| ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC lost to Odisha FC 3-1 in their ISL fixture at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 10.

The Nizams have had a good season so far and were the second side to book their spot in the playoffs. They still have a mathematical chance of winning the league shield, although it would require a minor miracle.

Odisha FC had a good start to the league but took a dip midway through the season and fell out of the top six positions.

Hyderabad FC came into the game having drawn their previous game 1-1 against Mumbai City FC and occupied second place in the points table.

Odisha FC came into the game after a 1-1 draw with FC Goa in their previous game and were placed seventh in the points table. With the win, they made their way back into the top six.

The match started with the hosts creating better chances while the visitors failed to get into their rhythm. Odisha FC finally took the lead in the 33rd minute when Isak Vanlalruatfela scored a wonder-goal from outside the box.

The lead was short-lived as the Nizams found the equalizer in the 45th minute when Nim Dorjee Tamang headed the ball into the net after a rebound.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

The second half started with Hyderabad FC pushing hard to take the lead, but they were unsuccessful in their attempts.

Odisha FC scored their second goal of the night in the 72nd minute when Nandhakumar's strong cross took a deflection off Nim and ended up in the back of the net.

Diego Mauricio scored in stoppage time to make it three for Odisha FC and secure the three points for his side. The scoreboard at full-time read 3-1 in favor of Odisha FC. It was a poor performance from last season's champions.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the Nizams

Hyderabad FC player ratings:

Gurmeet Singh (6.5): Gurmeet had a good game against Odisha as he made some fine saves. The Indian shot-stopper made five saves, with four of them coming from inside the box.

Nikhil Poojary (5): Poojary had a tough time dealing with Isak. He tried his best to contain the young winger, but was not very successful in doing so. He also couldn't help his side in attack.

Nim Dorjee (5.5): Dorjee scored at both ends of the pitch. He scored the equalizer for Hyderabad FC when he reacted first and capitalized on a rebound. He scored an unfortunate own-goal in the second half to give his opponents the lead.

Odei Onaindia (5.5): Onaindia had a tough time dealing with Diego and Pedro. However, he did make one vital clearance in the second half.

Manoj Mohammad (5): Manoj had Akash Mishra's boots to fill and sadly, he wasn't up to the task. He was beaten easily by Odisha's wingers and failed to help his side in attack.

Hitesh Sharma (5): Sharma had a poor game. He failed to control the midfield or support his teammates properly. He also didn't create enough chances for Hyderabad FC.

Borja Herrera (6): Herrera tried hard in midfield but wasn't able to stop Odisha FC. He could have had a better impact with the set pieces the Nizams had.

Mohammad Yasir (6): Yasir tried his best and created a few chances for his side. His passing and linkup play could have been better.

Joel Chianese (6): Chianese tried his best and worked hard for the 90 minutes. He should have scored from a promising opportunity he had early on in the second half.

Halicharan Narzary (5.5): Narzary had a poor game compared to his standards. His link-up with Manoj was poor.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (5): Ogbeche had a quiet game. He had zero shots and only one dribble attempt and failed to trouble Odisha FC's defense.

Substitutes

Reagan Singh (N/A): Singh replaced Poojary in the dying moments of the match and didn't play enough minutes to be given a rating.

Abdul Rabeeh (5): Rabeeh replaced Narzary in the 70th minute. He couldn't impact the game much and didn't make any difference on the pitch for Hyderabad FC.

Sahil Tavora (5.5): Tavora replaced Hitesh Sharma at halftime. He had a bright start to the half but then failed to build on that momentum.

Aaren D'Silva (5): D'Silva replaced Yasir in the 81st minute. He tried hard but failed to create anything or impact the game in a meaningful way.

Javier Siverio (5.5): Siverio replaced Ogbeche in the 70th minute. He had a more impactful game for Hyderabad FC compared to Ogbeche as he managed to register a shot.

