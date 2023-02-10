Hyderabad FC will hope to keep their Indian Super League Shield aspirations alive when they travel to the Kalinga Stadium to face Odisha FC on Friday, February 10.

The Juggernauts have a solid record at home, as they have won five games while being on the wrong end of the scoreline just once in eight games. Josep Gombau’s identity is starting to imprint on the players as they aim to secure the coveted playoff spot.

Although Odisha FC have been strong at the Kalinga Stadium, their recent form has taken a toll. They have only won one of their previous nine games, which has put them in a difficult spot with three games remaining.

They are currently 7th in the table with 24 points, one behind sixth-placed Bengaluru FC. With the Blues hitting their stride at the right moment, Gombau’s side is at risk of missing out on a playoff berth. Last time out, they were down to 10 men in the last quarter of the game but managed to settle for a point against FC Goa.

Meanwhile, their opponents Hyderabad FC are flying high at the moment, as they are currently 2nd in the standings and have qualified for the playoffs. But a defeat on Friday could all but confirm Mumbai City FC as the shield winners this season.

After a thrilling 1-1 draw against the league leaders last week, the Nizams unquestionably have everything to play for. Odisha FC could prove to be a tough test, given their home record, but Hyderabad FC will believe they can snatch all three points as they have the momentum.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

Sahil Panwar is suspended after receiving a red card in the last game, while right-back Narender Gahlot is also sidelined, as he has accumulated four yellow cards. Apart from the two full-backs, Odisha FC does not have any injuries.

Meanwhile, the likes of Joao Victor and Chinglensana Singh have been ruled out of the game for Hyderabad FC. Akash Mishra will also serve his suspension, so Manolo Marquez certainly has a few issues ahead of their game against Odisha FC.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineup

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Lalruatthara, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei; Thoiba Singh, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes; Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh; Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Manoj Mohammed; Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma; Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

Odisha FC have struggled both defensively and offensively in recent weeks, allowing Hyderabad FC to arrive into the game as marginal favorites. This could be a closely fought battle, but the Nizams might edge the Juggernauts since they are the in-form side.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-2 Hyderabad FC

