Odisha FC, soaring high in the ISL 2023-24 season, are poised to welcome Hyderabad FC to the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

Currently riding a wave of success, the Juggernauts have won six of their last seven matches across competitions, with three notable victories in the AFC Cup earning them a spot in the knockout stages after a hard-fought win against Bashundhara Kings.

Their impressive form extends to the ISL, where they currently occupy the fifth position in the table with 14 points. A win against Hyderabad FC could propel them back into the top four, surpassing Mumbai City FC.

Sergio Lobera’s team initially had a slow start to the season but have found their rhythm. But despite the anticipation of a comfortable victory against Hyderabad, the Spanish coach remains cautious about the upcoming game.

"Hyderabad FC have enough potential to cause problems for us. We need to be strong on the ball and off the ball in this game,” Lobera stated in the pre-match press conference. “Despite their results, we need to focus well against them because they have dangerous players. They have enough potential to be higher in the table."

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have had a challenging season with little fortune on their side. Currently positioned at the bottom of the table, they have yet to secure a win and have only secured four points.

Adding to their difficulties, off-field issues led to the mid-season departure of two foreign players, Oswaldo Alanis and Filipe Amorim.

While Hyderabad FC have had moments of promise, their primary struggles have unfolded in the attacking third, where decision-making has been poor.

Head coach Thangboi Singto, however, remains optimistic, noting progress in recent weeks, and is hoping for a positive outcome in the upcoming matches.

"To be coming from the match against NorthEast United FC with a hard-fought point gave us a little bit of a good feeling. Everyone is giving their best regarding what we want to do as a team and what we want to achieve going forward. Lingering in the last position is not at all what we want. The fans want us to progress," he said.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast and live-streaming details

The ISL clash between Odisha and Hyderabad will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Sunday, December 17 from 8:00 PM IST.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Puitea, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Mark Zothanpuia, Petteri Pennanen, Sahil Tavora, Abdul Rabeeh, Mohammad Yasir, Joe Knowles, Jonathan Moya.

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

Odisha FC will start as clear favorites, as they are high on confidence while showcasing an attractive style of football that has paid dividends. Notably, the likes of Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, and Cy Goddard have displayed remarkable form and have the potential to pose huge problems for Hyderabad FC.

While the Nizams enter as second favorites, they will be eager to secure their first victory and kickstart their season. Nevertheless, facing the formidable Odisha side, the odds suggest that the hosts are poised to secure a comfortable victory in this encounter.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-0 Hyderabad FC