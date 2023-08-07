Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT: Player ratings for the Juggernauts in their narrow defeat in Durand Cup opener

Odisha FC were put through a severe test by Indian Army in their opening Durand Cup 2023 game at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Monday, August 7.

The Juggernauts, who have sent their reserves to compete in this tournament, were in for a rude shock when Lilton Shil found himself through on goal in the 42nd minute and converted the chance without much fuss.

He was squared up by a couple of Odisha defenders, but they did not challenge him very much. A twist in the game resulted when Shil was sent off for a two-foot lunge.

This game will give a lot of confidence to the Odisha youngsters, despite the result going against them. They will be able to learn a lot from their mistakes and implement them in the upcoming games of the tournament.

Indian Army beat Odisha on quite a few occasions with the pace they had on offer, but it will be unfair to say that the Juggernauts did not try to fight back.

Unfortunately, they could not quite put the finishing touches to any of the attacking pursuits they made, and this cost them deeply. However, it was still a big learning curve for them.

On that note, let us take a look at the player's ratings for the Juggernauts in this game against Indian Army.

Player ratings for Odisha FC

Niraj Kumar (5)

The goalkeeper did rather well in the limited opportunities he got. Although Indian Army got nine shots on target, Niraj Kumar did not let too many deceive him. He was confident and assured with the ball at his feet as well as in his hands. It might be said that he charged a bit too soon for the goal that Odisha conceded.

Pintu Samal (6)

Pintu Samal added good pace on the wings, but missed out on reaching for the ball on the odd occasion when played through. He might be willing to work on his shortcoming of his in an otherwise modest game.

Tankadhar Bag (7)

Tankadhar Bag made a few good sliding tackles in his own half to ensure that the Indian Army attackers did not have a free hand near the goal. His defensive solidity was quite impressive.

Adwin Tirkey (6.5)

Adwin Tirkey was impressive with his pace on the ball and also by setting up Aphaoba on a few occasions. He will be a key player for Odisha FC going forward in this competition. He seems to be a promising player.

Pungte Lapung (6)

Odisha FC will be pleased with the nimble footwork that Pungte Lapung displayed throughout the game. He managed to outfox a lot of the opposition defenders with his accuracy as well as willingness to get a foot into dangerous situations.

Rakesh Oram (7)

Rakesh Oram, who skippered Odisha in this game, will be pleased with the composure he displayed when the ball was at his feet. He was assured and confident of his positioning and led his troops well.

Hendry Antonay (6.5)

Hendry Antonay's quick movements were appreciated by the Odisha bench from time to time, and this should be enough motivation for him to work on his game just a bit more. His passing was also exquisite.

Samir Kerketta (5)

Subbed off after the first half, Samir Kerketta had a minuscule role to play. His passing and distribution, however, were often under question. He will be hoping that he can get more minutes as the tournament progresses.

Kartik Hantal (6)

Kartik Hantal, who played until the 69th minute, was impressive in flashes both with the ball and without it. This is a good skill to have, although his passing appeared to be a bit rusty today.

Raisen Tudu (5)

Raisen Tudu, who was taken off the pitch alongside the likes of Hantal and Samal, will hope that his rustiness with the ball at his feet gets a bit better as the tournament progresses. His pace was often under question.

Aphaoba (5)

Aphaoba, who is known for his blistering speed and versatility, was often found to be a little indecisive under pressure today. He can do well to be a little more confident in front of goal and in turn, help his team's chances in getting onto the scoresheet.

Signed from Punjab FC, Aphaoba will play a key role for the Juggernauts this season.

SUBSTITUTIONS

Chandra Murmu (6)

Chandra Murmu, who came on in the dying stages of the first half, will be pleased with his efforts today. His pace off the ball was often exciting to see.

Dheeraj Datta (6)

Dheeraj Datta was impressive in the few occasions that he got the ball on his feet. His composure needs to be lauded, given that this is the first time that he is playing a match at this level.

Rahul Mukhi (7.5)

Rahul Mukhi was responsible for a late attempt on goal from Odisha, and although it did not materalize, it will give him a lot of confidence going further into the competition. He can be a good technical player with the ball.

Anand Oram (NA)

Anand Oram did not get a lot of opportunities today, but his manager will be happy with his composure and confidence on the ball.

Harishankar (NA)

Harishankar had very few minutes to do anything at all. He will hope that he gets an opportunity to showcase his talent in the latter stages of this competition.