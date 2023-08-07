Indian Super League giants Odisha FC are gearing up for their encounter against the Indian Army Football Team in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group F fixture is scheduled to take place at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Monday.

The Juggernauts are on the back of their most successful season, as they qualified for the ISL play-offs, and the AFC Cup, while also winning the 2023 Super Cup.

Despite their achievements, they have undergone significant changes, with former ISL-winning coach Sergio Lobera taking charge as the head coach. The team has witnessed various departures but has also made quality additions, including Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, and Roy Krishna.

However, neither these players nor the head coach will participate in the action this month, as they head to Thailand for pre-season training. Consequently, Odisha FC will be represented by their reserve squad, allowing an opportunity to test their youth academy, led by reserve team coach Amit Rana.

On the other side, the Indian Army team is formidable, as it comprises players from both Army Red and Green teams from last season. Army Red notably defeated Hyderabad FC in the previous Durand Cup, while Army Green gave Odisha FC a tough challenge in their previous encounter.

The Indian Army team will likely adopt a counter-attacking approach against an inexperienced Odisha side. Anticipated to be a tightly contested affair, the match will showcase the potential of both Odisha's squad and the Indian Army team.

Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT: 2023 Durand Cup Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT, Group F, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Monday, August 7, 3.00 pm.

Venue: SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Odisha FC and Indian Army FT will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 3:00 PM IST on Monday.

Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT: Live streaming details

The game between Odisha and Indian Army can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 3:00 pm IST on Monday.