Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

After a heart-wrenching defeat in the Kalinga Super Cup final, Odisha FC are set to host Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday, February 2.

The Juggernauts were involved in a drama-filled final against East Bengal FC, with the game extending into extra time after Ahmed Jahouh’s stoppage-time equalizer. However, Cleiton Silva’s decisive goal in extra time secured the trophy for East Bengal and ended Odisha’s 15-game unbeaten streak.

Nonetheless, Sergio Lobera’s men, who have been in remarkable form in recent months, will now shift their preparations to the ISL, where they have a chance to contend for the Shield. With 24 points bagged halfway through the season, they trail league leaders FC Goa by just three points.

Speaking to the press ahead of the upcoming match, Lobera emphasized the need to recover quickly from the finals and focus on the ISL.

"The final loss was painful. We missed an opportunity to win a trophy in front of our supporters. It wasn’t easy. It was very painful, but this is a part of football. If I had to see my players after the final, I couldn’t ask for more," he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC did not have the best of Super Cup campaigns, suffering defeats against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC. However, their performance in the ISL has been notably strong as they currently occupy the second position with 26 points.

Despite injuries to key players, including Adrian Luna and Jeakson Singh, the Blasters have been in fine form, winning their last four league games. They have been resolute at the back, while forward Dimitrios Diamantakos has stepped up in Luna’s absence to score vital goals.

Vukomanovic, in his pre-match press conference, acknowledged the challenge ahead against a team in excellent form, particularly on their home ground.

“Facing one of the league’s top teams, currently in excellent form and well-balanced, presents a significant challenge. This team has maintained consistency, unlike us during the Super Cup when injuries and national team commitments affected our lineup. Expect a tough fight ahead," the Blasters boss said.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Friday, February 2 from 7:30 PM.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Puitea, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Isak Ralte, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio.

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh, Pritam Kotal, Marko Leskovic, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Danish Farooq, Mohammed Azhar, Mohammed Aimen, Rahul KP, Daisuke Sakai, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Prediction

This is certainly a tough game to predict, considering the form and the quality of players from both sides. Odisha FC will look to start aggressively on their home ground and could target the wide areas where the Blasters have displayed weaknesses.

However, Kerala Blasters hold an edge over their opponents due to Odisha’s limited recovery time post-finals. With key players back in the lineup, they will approach this match with confidence, with the hope of reaching the summit. But given the circumstances, the game could potentially end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters FC