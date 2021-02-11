Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will win today's match?

With nothing but pride at stake, Odisha FC host Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC have had a forgetful ISL season so far. The Juggernauts have never managed to look like a settled unit and are yet to find their best starting line-up.

They are placed at the bottom of the league standings with just 8 points from 16 games. Odisha FC have mathematically been ruled out of a possible top-four finish and only have pride to play for.

Goalkeeping coach Gerry Peyton is in charge of Odisha FC after head coach Stuart Baxter's contract was terminated by the club for making irresponsible comments.

Odisha FC's squad has shown a major disbalance and a lack of tactical cohesion between the players. They lack experience and depth in the midfield, preventing them from winning games.

The team will miss the services of Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, and Gaurav Bora due to injuries in the game against Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Advertisement

Kerala Blasters need all three points to mathematically stay alive in the top-four race. (Image: ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC find themselves in a relatively better position as far as the league standings are concerned. They occupy the 10th place in the table and have earned 15 points from 16 ISL games.

Kibu Vicuna's side need to win the remainder of their four fixtures and hope that other results go their way for an outside chance of making it to the top-four.

The Blasters had a horrific start to the season, but have shown signs of improvement since then.

They have come close to defeating the stronger sides in the league like Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC. But due to their lack of precision, the Blasters have been unable to convert chances in the final third.

Facundo Pereyra is in quarantine after he sustained a fracture in his nasal bones and will be unavailable for selection against Odisha FC.

Advertisement

Getting 🔙 up to speed! 💪🏼@jordanmurray28 #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/kOhg8kF3kQ — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 10, 2021

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

Odisha FC's continuous struggles this season have made them the underdogs in any fixture. The team simply lacks the conviction to inflict any kind of damage on its opponents.

Moreover, Kerala Blasters FC are on an upward curve and will go all out to register three important points against Odisha FC. The Blasters are expected to have a dominant victory.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-3 Kerala Blasters FC