Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Odisha FC earned a point against Kerala Blasters FC following an exciting 2-2 draw in the 90th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). While Diego Mauricio netted a brace for Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, Jordan Murray and Gary Hooper were the goalscorers for the Tuskers.

Kerala Blasters FC could have had the best possible start as Jordan Murray and Gary Hooper combined well inside the box. However, Hooper was flagged offside when Vicente Gomez tried to lob the ball off a rebound. Odisha FC’s Bradden Inman soon came up with a curling effort, but it went wide of the target.

Murray then cut in from the left-flank and took a shot, but the ball went over the crossbar. Thereafter, Odisha FC had a period of ascendancy as the likes of Diego Mauricio, Sajid Dhot, and Jerry Mawihmingthanga looked lively.

The first real chance of the game came in the 30th minute when Inman’s chipped pass to Mauricio was overhit, with Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes coming forward to collect the ball easily. Just a minute later, Sahal Abdul Samad intercepted Steven Taylor’s pass and set up Hooper for a shot, but the Englishman put his effort wide once again. Soon, Odisha FC custodian Arshdeep made a big mistake by giving the ball straight to Hooper, who let Juande take the shot. Juande failed to control his effort and blazed the ball over the crossbar.

Kerala Blasters FC came very close to taking the lead when Murray’s header from a Sahal corner-kick was cleared off the line by Rakesh Pradhan. Out of nowhere, Odisha FC broke the deadlock, owing to some poor defending. Jerry’s chipped ball found Mauricio, who tapped the ball past Albino Gomes, despite being surrounded by two defenders.

Kerala Blasters FC started the second-half well as a Rahul KP cross evaded Hooper and fell for Sahal, but the midfielder came up with a very tame effort, which went wide of the post. It didn't matter as the Blasters equalized in the 53rd minute through Murray. Odisha FC goalkeeper Arshdeep raced off his line and failed to take the ball off Hooper’s feet, with the Englishman cutting it back for Murray to score.

Kerala Blasters FC missed a few chances soon after, with Rahul KP being guilty of not testing the goalkeeper on two occasions. The Tuskers rode on the momentum and eventually took the lead when Hooper came up with a clinical finish after Sahal played a superb reverse-pass into his path.

The game became eventful when Diego Mauricio bagged his brace in the 74th minute when he fired it past Albino after Brad Inman squared the ball just outside the six-yard box. Kerala Blasters FC could have regained the lead, but Costa Nhamoinesu’s backheel effort was easily saved by Arshdeep.

Odisha FC also had their fair share of chances to nick it in the end. Initially, Jacob Tratt’s header from a corner-kick went over the crossbar, while Albino produced a top save to deny Inman. Albino’s opponent number, Arshdeep Singh was also required to come up with a diving save to his left to push away Costa’s header from close range. In the end, both teams settled for a point each.

Who was the Hero of the Match?

Diego Mauricio came up with a brace against Kerala Blasters FC once again. Courtesy: ISL

Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio bagged the Hero of the Match award for netting a brace, which earned a point for Odisha FC. Mauricio has been his side’s best player so far and has scored nine goals in 16 appearances.

Mauricio, who starred with a goal in either half, also maintained a 85.7% passing accuracy and tested the Blasters on a number of occasions.