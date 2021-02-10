Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will cross swords with each other in Match No. 90 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). The encounter will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Odisha FC are on a six-match winless run that also saw their head coach Stuart Baxter getting sacked. However, their only victory this season has come against Kerala Blasters. The bottom-placed unit will be hopeful of completing a double over them.

Odisha FC will miss the services of Gaurav Bora and Manuel Onwu after the duo collected their fourth yellow cards of the season in their last match. The Kalinga Warriors will be bolstered by the return of their captain Steven Taylor, who missed their last game.

Kerala Blasters are currently 10th in the ISL standings. They will come into this clash on the back of two losses against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

Facundo Pereyra is still nursing his injuries and remains doubtful for Kerala Blasters' upcoming match.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-head

After Delhi Dynamos rechristened themselves to Odisha FC, the two sides have faced each other only on three occasions. Odisha picked up one victory while the remaining two matches ended in a draw.

Top scorers from the current season

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (7)

Kerala Blasters: Jordan Murray (6)

Clean sheets from the current season

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (1)

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes (3)

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most Saves: Albino Gomes - 52 (KBFC), Arshdeep Singh - 42 (OFC)

Most Passes: Vicente Gomez - 640 (KBFC), Cole Alexander - 543 (OFC)

Most Interceptions: Jessel Carneiro - 20 (KBFC), Cole Alexander - 35 (OFC)

Most Tackles: Vicente Gomez - 68 (KBFC), Cole Alexander - 81 (OFC)

Most Touches: Vicente Gomez - 903 (KBFC), Cole Alexander - 721 (OFC)

Most Assists: Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper - 3 (KBFC); Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 4 (OFC)

Most Shots: Jordan Murray - 39 (KBFC), Diego Mauricio - 39 (OFC)