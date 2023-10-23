Odisha FC vs Maziya preview, prediction and telecast details for the AFC Cup 2023-24 clash 

Odisha FC take on Maziya in a match in the third round of the AFC Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, October 24.

While the home team last played in a competitive game before the international break and lost to FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium, Maziya too come into this game on the back of a rollicking they received in the hands of Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Maldivian side will hope to put up a decent showing against the Juggernauts but it is hard to say if they will be able to compete on an equal footing with them.

While they have beaten Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings and now stand in the second position of the league table, the Juggernauts are languishing right at the bottom with no points to their name. However, they will hope against hope that the home crowd and conditions spur them on to put up a showing that shatters all of Maziya's dreams.

Odisha's defenders are known to put in shifts that help their midfielders and attackers push forth from dangerous positions and they will expect a lot of the same here on Tuesday.

Manager Sergio Lobera has not had the best of starts to life at the club but he is known to bring in changes whenever he senses some discontent. Odisha have gone long enough without a positive result and their fans will be keen on bagging all three points here.

Odisha FC vs Maziya telecast and streaming details

The clash between Odisha FC and Maziya will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel, while it will be live-streamed on the FanCode app from 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time on Tuesday, October 24.

Odisha FC vs Maziya prediction

Both these teams have not had a good start to their respective campaigns in the AFC Cup. However, Odisha will feel that they can put up a decent showing against Maziya given how strong they have been at home and how far their fans can spur them on.

Maziya, for their part, have lacked intent in the attacking third and this could go against their way. If they fail to convert the chances that come to them, Maziya will be in deep trouble and the home team will then be able to go ahead and put a few goals past them.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-1 Maziya