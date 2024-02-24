Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Two teams contending for the ISL Shield are set to lock horns, as Mohun Bagan SG travel to Bhubaneswar to take on Odisha FC on Saturday, February 24.

The Juggernauts have been in excellent form and are currently in the midst of an 11-game unbeaten streak in the ISL. Following a period of intense fixture congestion last month, where they played matches almost every three days, Odisha FC enjoyed a much-needed two-week break, which should further enhance their chances of winning the title as the season approaches its climax.

But despite remaining at the top of the table, Odisha FC face the risk of being overtaken by Mohun Bagan with a defeat on Saturday, making the game crucial for Sergio Lobera and his team.

"Playing games like this is amazing. While Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City, and FC Goa may feel pressure to top the table, we’re excited about our position. For us, finishing at the top or winning the playoffs would be a dream come true. The game is a big opportunity to show our readiness for big challenges," Lobera said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan SG appear to have found their form at the right moment. After enduring a mid-season slump that saw them drop as low as fifth, they have bounced back into contention for the Shield with three consecutive victories over Hyderabad FC, FC Goa, and NorthEast United.

Head coach Antonio Lopez will be hopeful that his team can maintain their momentum but recognizes the challenge they will face against Odisha.

"Odisha FC are a good team with good players and a good coach. Our target is to go to Odisha to win the match; that’s our idea. But with all respect to the opponent, because they have been having a good season. Odisha FC have important players, and we know how strong they are. We have to be competitive and then have the possibility of winning," Habas explained in the pre-match presser.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 22

OFC wins: 3

MBSG wins: 10

Draws: 9

Result in the reverse fixture: Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Odisha FC

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Top goalscorers this season

Odisha FC: Roy Krishna (11 goals in 15 games)

Mohun Bagan SG: Dimitri Petratos (6 goals in 12 games)

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (43), Vishal Kaith (26)

Most assists: Amey Ranawade (4), Sahal Abdul Samad (4)

Most shots per 90: Armando Sadiku (4.0), Diego Mauricio (3.0)

Most clearances: Carlos Delgado (47), Hector Yuste (49)