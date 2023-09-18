Before a demanding Indian Super League begins, ISL Champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Super Cup winners Odisha FC are set to lock horns in the 2023-24 AFC Cup Group Stage fixture on Tuesday, September 19.

In the qualifying round, Mohun Bagan beat Nepalese side Macchindra FC 3-1 in the primary round. They went to defeat Dhaka Abahani 3-1 in the final round to book their place in this prestigious competition.

The resounding success they've achieved has generated considerable buzz, and a major factor elevating their status as favorites to top the group are their new signings. Notable acquisitions include Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Anwar Ali, alongside the addition of Australian international Jason Cummings and Albanian striker Armando Sadiku.

They started this campaign by securing the Durand Cup after beating their fierce rivals East Bengal FC in the finals. The Mariners also had an extensive period of pre-season, as they played six Durand Cup games alongside the two qualifying games of the AFC Cup.

But, their opponents Odisha FC, might prove to be a huge test, as they arrive on the back of a historic season. After winning the Super Cup, the Juggernauts also opted for a complete squad revamp, starting with the appointment of the two-time ISL-winning head coach, Sergio Lobera.

This was followed by the addition of high-caliber and seasoned players to their squad for the 2023-24 season. Notable signings include Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, and Roy Krishna among others. All three players have the expereince of playing in this competition, which will prove valuable as the club are making their debut in AFC tournament.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Team News

Odisha FC’s reserve team played in the Durand Cup, so there are currently no injuries reported, as this will be their first game of the season. Lobera is expected to field a strong lineup, with debuts in line for several players in the squad.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan SG confirmed that Ashique Kuruniyan is ruled out of the majority of the season after he suffered a knee injury while playing for India in the King’s Cup.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Predicted Lineup

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Puitea, Lenny Rodrigues, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Jason Cummings.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Prediction

Mohun Bagan SG arrive into the game as slight favorites, given that they have a settled squad, while also playing several games against top teams in the past month.

Although they haven’t been at their fluid best, the individual quality they possess, alongside the form of Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings, will be crucial if they are to get a positive result.

However, it would be unwise to underestimate Odisha FC, especially in front of their support at the Kalinga Stadium. The tactical approach they adopt against Mohun Bagan will be intriguing, but with players of the caliber of Mauricio and Krishna leading the attack, it presents a formidable challenge for any opposing defense.

Prediction: Odisha FC 2-2 Mohun Bagan SG