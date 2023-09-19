Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: When and where to watch the AFC Cup 2023 group-stage clash?

After their victorious campaign in the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will open their account in the AFC Cup with a high-octane clash against fellow Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

The Mariners have been flying high across the opening tournament of the Indian footballing season and even their qualifier matches for the continental competition. As champions of the ISL 2022-23 edition, Mohun Bagan earned a spot in the AFC Cup. Juan Ferrando's men haven't looked the slickest on every occasion but have managed to secure pivotal results thanks to the firepower upfront.

Even in the Durand Cup final, the Green and Maroon Brigade were pressured by arch-rivals East Bengal for close to an hour, before a neat strike from Dimitri Petratos gave the Kolkata giants the lead against the run of play. As long as the results tick along, fans won't be concerned about the intricacies of their football.

Odisha FC will be an interesting challenge for the Mariners to test their skills in an evenly-contested tie. The Juggernauts have been extremely proactive in the transfer market and assembled a solid squad.

With Sergio Lobera leading the pack, it's ensured that the Kalinga Warriors will be no pushovers. They were handed the continental spot after their exploits in the Super Cup last season and in the decisive playoff clash against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Details of the 2023 AFC Cup clash

Match: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan, Group D, Matchday 1, AFC Cup 2023

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Timings: 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday, September 19.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Where will the 2023 AFC Cup clash be telecast?

The match between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel from 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Where will the 2023 AFC Cup clash be livestreamed?

The AFC Cup group-stage match between the Juggernauts and the Mariners will be live-streamed on Fancode and JioTV from 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday.