 Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: OFC vs MBSG Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - February 23, 2023

Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC face off in a top-of-the-table clash in ISL 23/24 on Saturday, February 24, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Odisha FC currently sit at the top of the points table, with 31 points in 15 matches. They come into this game well-rested after their last outing which was more than two weeks ago. It was a 1-1 draw with FC Goa, Roy Krishna's early opener equalized by a Jay Gupta finish.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC is two points behind Odisha FC, and also have a game in hand, and they'll look to overtake the league leaders and potentially go top with a win here.

They enter this match full of confidence after their 4-2 home win against NorthEast United FC, but coach Antonio Habas will know that an away game against Odisha is a whole new prospect.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Anuj Kumar, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Hitesh Sharma, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, and Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh,.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Princeton Rebello, Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, and Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhashish Bose, Dippendu Biswas, Hector Yuste, Abishek Suryavanshi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Dimitri Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Date: February 24, 2023; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a close game between two well-matched sides filled with quality Dream11 assets. Given that their last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw, there should be plenty of goals in this one too. So, keeping defenders to a minimum and investing on attackers and midfielders seems the way to go.

Dimitri Petratos, Ahmed Jahouh, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, Jason Cummings, and Amey Ranawade are the essential picks, with plenty of interesting differentials like Manvir Singh and Joni Kauko also present.

Captaincy would be best suited to Dimitri Petratos, Jahouh, Roy Krishna, or Jason Cummings.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Subhashish Bose, Hector Yuste, Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Ahmed Jahouh, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh. Vice-Captain: Dimitri Petratos.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Amey Ranawade, Subhashish Bose, Carlos Delgado, Liston Colaco, Jason Cummings, Joni Kauko, Ahmed Jahouh, Dimitri Petratos, Roy Krishna, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Jason Cummings. Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna.