Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 3rd, 2022

Odisha FC will be up against Mumbai City FC in the 48th match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco Da Gama.

Odisha FC are going through a rough patch in their most recent encounters. The team started their season on a high note by grabbing three wins from their first four matches.

However, they failed to keep that momentum going forward and are now winless in their last four games.

In their previous encounter, they suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Hyderabad FC which saw them slip down to seventh spot in the points table with just 10 points.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai City FC have lived up to expectations this season. They have been brilliant since the start and have maintained a tight hold at the top of the points table with 16 points in eight matches.

However, Mumbai have struggled in their previous two matches as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters followed by a 3-3 tie against the underperforming Northeast United FC.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Nikhil Prabhu, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Huidrom Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Bradden Imman, Lalengmawia, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Igor Angulo, Gurkirat Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Hector Rodas, Sahil Panwar, Liridon Krasniqi, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jonathas.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date and Time: Monday, January 3, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa

OFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Hector Rodas, Javier Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh Vice-captain: Javier Hernandez

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kamaljit Singh, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai, Liridon Krasniqi, Lalengmawia, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Mongil, Jonathas, Ygor Catatau, Aridai Cabrera

Captain: Ygor Catatau Vice-captain: Jonathas.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar