Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction, preview, team news and more

Odisha FC host Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Odisha FC are at the bottom of the league standings with 9 points from 18 fixtures. They are aiming for a good finish to what has been a disastrous season for the Juggernauts.

Mumbai City FC are in a sudden slump in form. The Islanders are currently 2nd in the table with 34 points from 18 games. They are winless in their last three fixtures after a good start to the league stage in November. The Islanders will aim to bounce back quickly as they keep pushing for an AFC Champions League spot.

Working hard ahead of our game against Mumbai City FC on 24th February. 💪#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #OFCTrainingSessions pic.twitter.com/t4ON8JR5dn — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 22, 2021

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head to Head

Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC have played each other only on three occasions. The first two meetings went in favor of Odisha FC. Mumbai City FC defeated the Juggernauts for the first time in the 2020-21 season with a 2-0 scoreline.

Odisha FC Form Guide: L-L-D-L-L

Mumbai City FC Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Mini battles in training ahead of the big one tomorrow! 🏃‍♂️#OFCMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kxtC3YzLo3 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 23, 2021

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

Odisha FC

Interim head coach Gerald Peyton will not be available in the technical area as he has departed for his home due to personal reasons. Indian assistant coach Steven Dias has taken charge of the side as the interim head coach.

Aspire Academy graduate S Lalhrezuala made his professional debut for Odisha FC in the previous fixture and is expected to get some playing time again. Thoiba Moirangthem has returned to training after nursing an injury.

Mumbai City FC

Hugo Boumous will sit out the fixture as he is serving a four-match suspension. He has also been fined INR 2 lakh for abusing the match officials during a 3-3 draw with FC Goa. Boumous will only be available for selection in the play-offs.

Mumbai City FC lost 2-0 to Jamshedpur FC in their previous fixture.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XIs

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Rakesh Pradhan, Kamalpreet Singh, Cole Alexander, Bradden Inman, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu.

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (C) (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Cy Goddard, Adam Le Fondre.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

Mumbai City FC have several problems surrounding their midfield and defense. But they are in no danger against Odisha FC who have struggled all season.

The Islanders will thus go into the game with all guns blazing in order to secure the three points and keep the race for the Champions League qualification alive.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC