Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

Odisha FC are set to welcome Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winners Mumbai City FC to the Kalinga Stadium in the second match week of the 2023–24 ISL season.

Des Buckingam's men began their season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over NorthEast United FC at Guwahati.

A brace from Jorge Pereyra Diaz ensured that Mumbai City bounced back from a disappointing defeat in the AFC Champions League tie against FC Nassaji Mazandaran.

The Islanders are expected to compete for the ISL title once again, and while they ran away with the league last season, they will expect competition this time around from the likes of Mohun Bagan SG, Odisha FC, and FC Goa.

Ahead of the upcoming game, Buckingham emphasized the significance of sustaining their positive momentum but acknowledged the substantial challenge posed by the Juggernauts.

"We have just come off the back end of our first game in ISL against a very good NorthEast (United FC) team and now it is about making sure we continue on the good work that we have done since the start of pre-season and build upon what we did last year," Buckingham said.

"It's a game that we are looking forward to against a tough Odisha FC team, but we have done as much as we can to be prepared for the game," he added.

Meanwhile, the Sergio Lobera era started on a high note with a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC. It was certainly a mark of intent, with the Juggernauts dominating the proceedings, and ultimately, goals from Jerry and Diego Mauricio sealed three points.

Lobera will be satisfied with the performance, particularly the marked defensive improvements his team showed, an aspect that had posed challenges in the previous season.

The fixture will also witness the return of several familiar faces for Mumbai City, with head coach Lobera among them, having previously secured the title with the Islanders in 2021.

Additionally, players such as Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Amey Ranawade, Lenny Rodrigues, and Mourtada Fall, all of whom previously featured for Mumbai City under Lobera's guidance, will now don Odisha FC's jersey for this new season.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: ISL 2023-24 Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Match 7.

Date & Time: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 8.00 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Odisha.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8 p.m. IST on September 28.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live streaming details

The match between the Juggernauts and the Islanders can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8:00 p.m. IST on September 28.