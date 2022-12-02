Odisha FC (OFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) square off in the second game of Matchday 9 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 22/23 on Friday, December 2, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha have looked solid this season and are in third place, having won five out of their seven matches. They come into this game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win against Chennaiyin FC, with Nandhakumar Sekar scoring a last-minute winner.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United's season keeps getting worse. They've lost all seven of their matches, scoring only three goals in the process. They lost 1-3 at home to Mumbai City FC in their most recent outing.

Squads to Choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, and Niraj Kumar.

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, and Sebastian Thangmuansang.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, and Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Akshunna Tyagi.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, and Khoirom Jackson Singh.

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha.

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, and Laldanmawia Ralte.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Pedro Martin, and Diego Mauricio.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Joe Zoherliana, Aaron Evans, Michael Jackobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Jon Gaztanaga, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Imran Khan, and Parthib Gogoi.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: December 2, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Odisha FC are the favorites to win this match, especially in front of their home crowd. While they have notched up five wins, their goal difference of three shows that they could be much more dominant. That's something they'll want to exercise against a struggling NorthEast side. Both my suggestions contain seven Odisha players and four from NorthEast United FC.

Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, and Sahil Panwar are the five players I've kept on both suggestions. Mauricio is on penalties and if he starts, he's one of the best captaincy options along with Nandhakumar Sekar. Raynier Fernandes and Parthib Gogoi could also be decent differentials.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mirshad Michu, Gurjinder Kumar, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Raynier Fernandes, Imran Khan, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Parthib Gogoi, Pedro Martin, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar. Vice-captain: Pedro Jose Martin.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Michael Jakobsen, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Pedro Martin, Rochharzela, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Diego Mauricio. Vice-captain: Saul Crespo.

Poll : 0 votes