Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Player Ratings for Juggernauts as they edge past Highlanders in ISL 2022-23

Bottom-placed NorthEast United FC slumped to their eighth straight defeat as Odisha FC trounced the visitors 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday, December 2.

The victory means the Juggernauts are yet to drop even a single point at home so far this season.

Right from the first whistle, Josep Gombau's men showed that they were the superior team on paper and even on the pitch. Although the Highlanders initially created a few half chances, Nandhakumar Sekar opened the scoring for the home side in the 24th minute.

After taking the lead, the intensity of the Odisha attackers drastically went down and NUEFC had an opportunity to fight back when Rochharzela equalized at the hour mark.

However, it didn't take long for OFC and Jerry Mawihmingthanga to sink NorthEast's every hope of coming away with their first points of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings of Odisha FC:

Amrinder Singh (GK) [5.5]

The effort from Rochharzela that led to NorthEast United FC's equalizer should've been a regulation save for Amrinder. However, the Indian keeper was slow to react and ended up losing his clean sheet.

Narender Gahlot [6.0]

The makeshift full-back was solid throughout the night and didn't let the NEUFC wingers overwhelm him. However, Gahlot failed to create much going forward.

Carlos Delgado [6.5]

Quite like Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado didn't have his handful when it came to defensive duties. But the Spaniard wasn't as effective in the build-up play or with his distribution from deep.

Sahil Panwar [6.5]

Similar to Gahlot, Sahil Panwar kept it solid at the back but failed to create any attacking counter-play down the flanks. He also ended up losing a lot of possession.

Osama Malik [7.0]

NorthEast United FC were pinned back for much of the game, so Osama Malik didn't have too much of a defensive duty. But he contributed heavily in the home side's build-up. The Australian international completed 81 percent of his passes, including 12 long balls.

Raynier Fernandes [6.5]

He was brought off after 30 minutes due to an injury. But during his time on the pitch, Raynier played a pivotal part in the build-up to the first goal with a delightful through ball to Mauricio.

Saul Crespo [7.5]

The Spaniard has established himself as one of the best players in the Odisha FC side and tonight he showed glimpses of the same. Saul Crespo tried to make things happen in the middle of the park, registering two key passes. He also had three clearances and two interceptions.

Thoiba Singh [6.0]

The 19-year-old midfielder wasn't at his best tonight and ended up losing a lot of possession. Thoiba Singh was also poor when it came to his passing range.

Diego Mauricio [7.5]

The Brazilian forward couldn't get on the scoresheet and lacked his usual explosive burst. But Mauricio grabbed the assist for Nandhakumar's goal. He played a low cross across the goal and the Indian winger calmly tucked it home.

Nandhakumar Sekar [7.5]

The young winger was relentless down the left flank throughout the game. Although the goal he scored was a simple tap-in, he did well to make that backpost run and give Diego an option.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga [7.5]

Throughout the first half, Jerry was largely ineffective but in the second half, he returned with renewed hunger. In the 73rd minute, Jerry latched on to a brilliant through-ball from Nandhakumar and was brought down while trying to beat the keeper. However, the referee wrongly ruled it offside. But minutes later, the tricky winger managed to secure his deserved goal.

SUBSTITUTES

Isaac Chhakchhuak [7.0]

He replaced Raynier Fernandes just 30 minutes into the first half and was one of the most positive players on the pitch. Isaac played two key passes and registered an attempt on goal.

Victor Rodriguez [6.5]

Came on after the hour mark and distributed the ball brilliantly from deep. Victor completed 81 percent of his passes.

Pedro Martin [6.0]

Didn't have the kind of impact off the bench we are used to seeing regularly.

Nikhil Prabhu [5.5]

Didn't have the desired impact after coming on as he gave away possession on multiple occasions, but all Odisha at the time had to do was maintain their lead.

