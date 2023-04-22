Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Player ratings for Juggernauts after winning Super Cup 2023 semi-final

Odisha FC (OFC), in their bid to reach the Hero Super Cup 2023 final, defeated NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) by a 3-1 margin in the second semi-final on Saturday, April 22.

NEUFC got off to a dream start, with Roccharzela delivering a dangerous cross from the right, which was met by Wilmar Jordan Gil, who poked it past the Odisha FC goalkeeper to give his team an early lead.

However, the Juggernauts did not take long to respond. In the 10th minute, Jerry Mawihmingthanga showed great skill to slice his way past a defender and deliver a precise cross into the path of Nandhakumar Sekar. The forward made no mistake in slotting it past the opposition goalkeeper to level the scores.

Both teams continued to create chances throughout the first half, with the Highlanders looking dangerous on the counter-attack and Odisha FC dominating possession in midfield. However, neither side were able to find the back of the net again before the halftime whistle.

NorthEast United had a bright start to the second half, but it was Odisha FC who looked more dangerous. Nandhakumar exquisitely combined with Victor Rodriguez to score a stunning goal.

Despite missing out on a hat trick, Nandhakumar played a vital role in Odisha FC's victory. Diego Mauricio made it 3-1 for the night in the dying moments of the game. The Kalinga Warriors will now face Bengaluru FC in the Hero Super Cup final on Tuesday, April 25.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Odisha FC in their victory against NorthEast United FC:

Player Ratings for Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK) [6.0]

The veteran shot-stopper had very little to do throughout the night and couldn't really be blamed for the opening goal.

Narender Gahlot [6.5]

The full-back held his end expertly throughout the night.

Carlos Delgado [6.5]

The Spanish centre-back was caught napping during the build-up to the opening goal of the match when Rochharzela drilled in a looping cross for Wilmar Jordan Gil to tuck home.

Osama Malik [7.5]

The Australian international was the pick of the Odisha FC defenders as he cleared most of the opposition attacks and covered his defensive partner brilliantly.

Diego Mauricio [7.5]

The Brazilian talisman was a constant threat right from the initial exchanges and finally had his goal in the dying moments of the second half.

Nandhakumar Sekar [8.5]﻿

Nandhakumar scored a thumping header in the 10th minute of the match to equalize the proceedings. His movement inside the box was sharp, which allowed him to reach Jerry's cross.

The 27-year-old started the second half with equal momentum and provided a glorious through ball for Mauricio early on before scoring a champagne goal to give Odisha the lead.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga [7.0]

The young winger was at his explosive best in the first half and provided an inch-perfect cross for Nandha to tuck home. Throughout the match, his immense work-rate was quite visible.

Thoiba Singh [6.5]

After bracing the initial onslaught from NorthEast United, Odisha FC looked composed in the middle of the park and Thoiba Singh had a considerable role to play. However, the midfielder went down in the dying moments of the first half with a knock and had to be subbed off.

Princeton Rebello [6.0]

He partnered Thoiba Singh well for the most part but was sometimes caught out of position during counter-attacks.

Victor Rodriguez [7.0]

Despite his timid outing in the first half, the Spanish maestro looked comparatively livelier in the second 45. Victor Rodriguez combined brilliantly with Nandhakumar to score Odisha's second goal of the night.

Sahil Panwar [6.5]

Except for being out of position during the opening goal, Sahil Panwar didn't do much wrong throughout the night and marshaled Gani Nigam expertly.

SUBSTITUTES

Paul Ramfangzauva [6.5]

He replaced the injured Thoiba Singh early on in the game and controlled the ball in the middle of the park expertly.

Aniket Jadhav [6.0]

The Indian winger was agricultural after coming on and was heavily involved in Odisha's third goal.

Raynier Fernandes [6.5]

He replaced Princeton Rebello in the middle of the park and didn't put a foot wrong.

Isak Ralte [6.0]

The youngster couldn't influence the match as much as he would've wanted in the final 10 minutes.

Poll : 0 votes