Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: When and where to watch the Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

In the thrilling second semi-final clash of the Hero Super Cup 2023, Odisha FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC at the picturesque Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on Saturday, April 22.

Odisha FC qualified for the semi-finals by finishing atop Group B with seven points. The Juggernauts showcased their fighting spirit by drawing 1-1 against East Bengal FC before clinching consecutive wins over Aizawl FC (3-0) and Hyderabad FC (2-1).

Odisha FC mounted a spirited comeback in their final group match against Hyderabad FC, scoring two goals in the second half to secure the victory.

Odisha FC head coach Clifford Miranda was thrilled with his team's performances, particularly in their comeback win over the Nizams. Star striker Diego Maurício was the standout player for the team in the group stages, scoring two goals and assisting two more. The Brazilian forward will be a vital component of Odisha FC's attack as they aim to progress to the final.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, surprised everyone by qualifying for the semi-finals by winning their last two games and scoring 10 goals, the second-highest in the group stage.

The Highlanders had a slow start to the competition, losing 2-4 to Chennaiyin FC. However, they bounced back with impressive victories over Mumbai City FC (2-1) and Churchill Brothers (6-3), catapulting them to the top of Group D.

The winner of tonight's clash will face Bengaluru FC in the grand finale for the title and a shot at an AFC Cup spot.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Semi-Final 2 of Hero Super Cup 2023

Date & Time: Saturday, April 22; 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Livestreaming and telecast details for the Hero Super Cup 2023 clash

The Hero Super Cup semi-final between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will be telecast on the Sony Sports 2 channel and streamed on the FanCode app from 7.00 pm IST.

