Odisha FC vs NorthEast United: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the ISL 2022-23 match

With an opportunity to leapfrog Hyderabad FC in the points table, Odisha FC will lock horns with bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday, December 2.

Odisha FC are currently third in the standings, having won five out of their seven matches.

A win would take them to second spot with 18 points, three behind league-leaders Mumbai City FC.

The Juggernauts have shown great character over their last two fixtures, emerging as the comeback masters. Against Chennaiyin FC, they snatched all three points with a 95th-minute winner. In the game before that against East Bengal, Josep Gombau's side came back from two goals down to win 4-2.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United are still the only team in the league yet to register even a single point. They have lost seven straight matches so far this season. Marco Balbul's side lost 1-3 at home to Mumbai City FC in their last outing.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United: Head-to-head

In the ISL, the two sides have previously met on six different occasions. The Juggernauts have won thrice, while NorthEast United have nabbed two wins, and only one game has ended in a draw.

Matches played: 6

OFC wins: 3

NEUFC wins: 2

Draws: 1

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Odisha FC: Jonathas (8), Javi Hernandez (6).

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown (7), Laldanmawia Ralte (4), VP Suhair (4).

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (2), Kamaljit Singh (1).

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (1), Mirshad Michu (1).

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Kamaljit Singh (OFC - 34), Mirhsad Michu (NEUFC - 45)

Most Passes: Victor Mongil (OFC - 593), Hernan Santana (NEUFC - 739)

Most Tackles: Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC - 20), Suhair VP (NEUFC - 84)

Most Touches: Victor Mongil (OFC - 924), Hernan Santa (NEUFC - 1015)

