Odisha FC and NorthEast United are set to square off in the much-anticipated semi-final of the Hero Super Cup. The game is set to be held at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Saturday, April 22.

Under new head coach Clifford Miranda, the Juggernauts have certainly had a tournament to remember. Following a 1-1 draw against East Bengal, they bounced back with two consecutive victories against Aizawl FC (3-0) and Hyderabad FC (2-1) to seal a spot in the final four of the competition.

Odisha have played some eye-catching football, with the likes of Diego Mauricio, Victor Rodriguez, and Nandhakumar Sekar leading their attack with poise. Additionally, they have shown their mettle to come back from behind on two occasions, which will unquestionably bode well in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United have emerged as the surprise package of the tournament. They suffered a 4-2 defeat against Chennaiyin FC in their opening encounter, but stunned Mumbai City FC (2-1) in their second game. They capped it off with a resounding 6-3 victory against the Churchill Brothers to top the group.

Floyd Pinto has worked wonders with the squad. While they look defensively vulnerable, their attack, led by Wilmar Jordan Gil, has been firing on all fronts in the competition. Pinto will hope that his side can continue their momentum against the Juggernauts.

The winners of this tie will take on Bengaluru FC in the finals of the Hero Super Cup on Tuesday, April 25

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United: Team News

Odisha FC’s Princeton Rebello and Sahil Panwar were substituted against Hyderabad FC following injuries. It is unclear whether the two players will be available for the semi-finals. Paul Ramfangzauva and Denenchandra Metiei replaced them and are in contention to start the game.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the tie. Pinto could recall Jithin MS and Alex Saji to the starting lineup.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United: Predicted lineup

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Saul Crespo, Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharya, Hira Mondal, Alex Saji, Alisher Kholmurodov, Joe Zoherliana, Joseba Beitia, Mohammed Irshad, Gani Nigam, Romain Philippoteaux, Emil Benny, and Wilmar Jordan.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United: Prediction

The two sides have shown attacking intent in their group stage games, with NorthEast United scoring ten, while Odisha have scored six goals so far. The game is set to be an intriguing watch as the forwards are in excellent form, while both sides have also shown defensive vulnerabilities.

Prediction: Odisha FC 3-2 NorthEast United

