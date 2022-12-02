High flying Odisha FC will take on strugglers Northeast United in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Third-placed Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday, December 2. It has been a contrasting start for both sides so far in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Odisha have punched above their weight, while the Highlanders have failed to impress, losing seven games on the trot and are yet to open the account for the season.

Josep Gombau's Juggernauts recently registered two memorable victories against East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC, respectively. They undid a two-goal deficit to score four against the Kolkata giants at the Salt Lake Stadium and resumed their clinical nature in front of goal by scoring three against the Marina Machans, including a last-gasp winner from Nandha Kumar.

Marco Balbul's side, on the other hand, enjoyed a two-week break before their clash against Mumbai City FC. But, NorthEast United FC failed to make the most of it as they lost 3-1 to the table toppers.

Playoff qualifications will serve as a motivation for the hosts. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, will be itching to get their first victory on the board in the 2022/23 Indian Super League season.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United: Team news

Michael Soosairaj and Shubham Sarangi are out for a lengthy spell. The visitors will have a fully fit squad.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Denachandra Meitei, Nikhil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar; Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh; Nandha Kumar, Diego Mauricio, and Pedro Martin.

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu; Joe Zoherliana, Aaron Evans, Michael Jackobsen, Gurjinder Kumar; Jon Gaztanaga, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Imran Khan, and Parthib Gogoi.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast details

Odisha FC will invite NorthEast United FC to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, while Disney+ Hotstar will stream the game.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

Odisha FC outweighs NorthEast United in every single department and should overcome without too much trouble.

Prediction: Odisha FC 3-1 NorthEast United

