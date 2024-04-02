Odisha FC vs Punjab FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Odisha FC and Punjab FC, two teams with contrasting aspirations, will square off in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, April 2.

The Kalinga Warriors received a massive blow to their title aspirations after being held to a 0-0 draw by Bengaluru FC. Sitting on 36 points from 19 outings, Odisha still have a shot at glory but a victory against the Shers will be a crucial step towards realizing their ambitions.

The Sergio Lobera-coached outfit are unbeaten in their previous 10 home games in the ISL though, winning seven times and drawing thrice.

But their primary problem has been the occasional slip-ups and Punjab FC will be eyeing to capitalize on that. Coincidentally, the Shers have been quite a handful on the road, emerging victorious in each of their last three away games.

If Staikos Vergetis' men can walk away with a positive result on the night, they will be in prime position to challenge for the knockout spots.

“The players needed to relax both mentally and physically and hence this break was important for them. We worked on specific areas that needed improvement thereafter,” Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis said in the pre-match press conference.

Odisha FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head record in ISL

Matches played: 1

Odisha FC wins: 1

Punjab FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Odisha FC vs Punjab FC: Top goalscorers this season

Odisha FC: Roy Krishna (12 goals in 19 appearances)

Punjab FC: Luka Majcen (7 goals in 19 appearances)

Odisha FC vs Punjab FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Amey Ranawade (5), Madih Talal (8).

Most cleansheets: Amrinder Singh (9), Ravi Punia (3)

Most shots: Roy Krishna (29), Madih Talal (38).

Most interceptions: Amey Ranawade (25), Nikhil Prabhu (34).