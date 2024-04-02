Odisha FC vs Punjab FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

In an effort to end their four-game winless streak, Odisha FC are set to host Punjab FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

After enjoying a 13-game unbeaten streak in the ISL, Odisha suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chennaiyin FC last month, followed by a loss to Central Coast Mariners in the AFC Cup.

Their only result following the international break was a draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium against Bengaluru FC, which arguably dashed their title aspirations, as Mumbai City FC currently hold an eight-point lead over them.

"We need to compete in the best way possible and get those three points. To be back in the Kalinga Stadium and play over here is always special for us. This is also the last phase of the league, so we want all our supporters to come in numbers to support their team and help them win the matches," Odisha head coach Sergio Lobera said in the pre-match press conference.

However, with Mohun Bagan losing their last game, it presents an opportunity for Odisha to vie for the second spot and secure a direct semi-final berth. A victory on Wednesday would bring them level on points with the Mariners.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC are in an intense battle for the sixth spot. They occupied the final playoff position before the international break, but draws for both BFC and Jamshedpur FC in their respective games have pushed them down to eighth place.

Nonetheless, a victory would propel them two points ahead of their nearest rivals Bengaluru FC, which could be crucial given that there are only two games left after this one.

"We have to face a very good, high-quality team that knows what to do in every phase of the game. It’s a team that can play football with possession or can kill the opponent with one or two passes to attack. They know how to read the game, and depending on what happens on the field, they react appropriately," Punjab head coach Staikos Vergetis said.

Odisha FC vs Punjab FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Odisha and Punjab will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday, April 2, from 7.30 pm IST.

Odisha FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Puitea, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Roy Krishna, Diego Maurício.

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), Abhishek Singh, Suresh Meitei, Dimitris Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Ricky Shabong, Ashis Pradhan, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, Wilmar Jordan Gil.

Odisha FC vs Punjab FC: Prediction

Given the quality of players at their disposal, Odisha FC are the clear favorites, although they haven’t been at their very best recently. Furthermore, fixture congestion could be a factor, as they last played on Saturday while Punjab FC are on the back of a two-week break.

However, Odisha have been extremely strong at home and will want to keep that unbeaten run going. While they are expected to dominate possession, Punjab, with the likes of Talal, Jordan, and Majcen, have taken apart teams on the break and will look to do so once again at the Kalinga.

Nevertheless, with a lot at stake, Odisha FC are expected to push through for a victory.

Prediciton: Odisha FC 2-1 Punjab FC.