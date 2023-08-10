Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Durand Cup

After losing by a goal to a gritty Indian Army side in their Durand Cup 2023 opener, Odisha FC will look to turn things around against Rajasthan United FC next. The two sides will lock horns on Friday in a 6 p.m. kickoff at the SAI stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam.

Rajasthan United FC, on the other hand, managed to hand a 1-0 defeat to the resilient Bodoland FC in their first game of the Durand Cup. A second-half strike by William Pauliankhum made the difference between the two sides and won all three points for the Desert Warriors.

Odisha FC produced their most successful campaign to date in the 2022/23 season - finishing in the Indian Super League playoffs, winning the Super Cup and qualifying for their first-ever intercontinental competition - the AFC Cup.

Ahead of the upcoming season, they have roped in Sergio Lobera, the wildly successful coach in the Indian subcontinent. Lobera has subsequently signed quite a few players from his heyday at FC Goa and Mumbai City FC. However, none of them are featuring in the Durand Cup as the Juggernauts have sent their reserve side to the tournament.

Rajasthan United, on the other hand, have participated with their full-fledged squad, including foreigners. Pushpendra Kundu, the team's head coach, recently extended his association with the Desert Warriors and is leading them for another season.

Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC: Team News

Odisha FC head coach Amit Rana will like to mix things up after the disappointing opener against the Indian Army and might try out some of the other young colts at his disposal.

Rajasthan United started their last game with only one foreigner in Denzell, their new striker. Pushpendra Kundu might try and throw in another overseas player - the Liberian Mark Harrison Junior to bolster their attack.

Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC: Predictions

Rajasthan United have the slight upper hand in this fixture. Equipped with foreigners and Indians who have recently completed a full season, they have the temperament and the rhythm to defeat Odisha FC's reserve side.

However, Odisha's youngsters had shown promise in the dying minutes against the Indian Army when they had their backs pushed against the wall. If they can maintain a similar level of urgency about their attacks, then we might be in for a surprise. However, that is easier said than done and Rajasthan's experience should see them over the line.

Prediction: Rajasthan United FC 3-0 Odisha FC