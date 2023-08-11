A young Odisha FC side are set to take on I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group F game will take place at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Friday.

Facing the Indian Army FT in their opening match, the Juggernauts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat. While their defense held up well, the reserve team found it challenging to breach Army’s backline despite their opponents being reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Head coach Amit Rana has much to address, evident from his visible frustration on the sidelines during the first match. He will be hoping that his team to shore up the defense against counter-attacks to secure their first points of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the game, Rana believes that the upcoming matches will provide another opportunity for his team to showcase their potential.

"While our first match didn’t go our way, we’re staying humble and training well. The upcoming matches are opportunities for us to improve and show our potential. We’re focused on giving our best to qualify,” he said.

On the other hand, Rajasthan United FC beat Bodoland FC 1-0 in their Durand Cup opener. Another triumph could secure their spot in the quarter-finals, provided other outcomes align favorably.

The rain-interrupted match saw the Dessert Warriors take the lead in the second half. However, due to poor pitch conditions, the game never resumed after the 54th minute. They will be hoping for better pitch conditions today, particularly considering their struggles during the first match.

Anticipated to be a closely contested match, Rajasthan United FC hold an advantage due to their experience in attack, especially in the wide areas.

Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC: 2023 Durand Cup Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC, Group F, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Friday, August 11, 6:00 PM.

Venue: SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Odisha FC and Rajasthan FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6 pm IST on Friday.

Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC: Live streaming details

The game between Odisha FC and Rajasthan FC can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 6 pm IST on Friday.