OFC v CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 13th, 2020

Matchday 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will witness an exciting clash as Odisha FC lock horns with Chennaiyin FC. The match will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC are presently placed on the eighth spot in the ISL standings after completing ten matches in the league. The two-time ISL champions have not won a game in their last four games, and have garnered 11 points.

Odisha FC have also struggled a lot and currently occupy the bottom position on the ISL table. The Kalinga Warriors have secured only one win and have just 6 points in their tally.

With both sides going through a rough time in their ISL campaign, the teams will aim for a turnaround to kick off the second half. Chennaiyin FC have a sturdier defensive setup and will look to get the victory as they push for an ISL playoffs spot.

Squads to Choose From

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Chennaiyin FC

Advertisement

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia (C), Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: January 13, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

OFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC

Fantasy Suggestions #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Anirudh Thapa, Fathkullo Fatkhulloev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Rahim Ali, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-Captain - Anirudh Thapa

Fantasy Suggestions #2 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Enes Sipovic, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Anirudh Thapa, Meme Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Rahim Ali, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Anirudh Thapa, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio