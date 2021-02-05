OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for Saturday's ISL 2020-21 match

Matchday 17 action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) as Odisha FC are set to take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The clash between the two east-coast teams will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

Odisha FC are at the bottom of the ISL standings with a tally of eight points from fourteen matches. Their opponents ATK Mohun Bagan are high above in second spot with 27 points from the same amount of matches in the ISL.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

#3 Marcelinho

Marcelinho was on the scoresheet on his ATKMB debut against Kerala Blasters FC (Courtesy - ISL)

Brazilian winger Marcelinho made a loan move from Odisha FC joining ATK Mohun Bagan for the remainder of the ISL 2020-21 season.

He made an immediate impact scoring the first goal of the match, sparking a comeback. ATK Mohun Bagan went on to overturn a two goal deficit and win 3-2 in the end against Kerala Blasters FC.

Marcelinho will aim to use this newfound opportunity with ATK Mohun Bagan to turn his season around. His time with Odisha FC was not productive after he fell out of favour with former head coach Stuart Baxter. The Brazilian is an exciting player and in the ATK Mohun Bagan attack, he will have big potential to shine.

#2 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio has been the key man in the Odisha FC attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Odisha FC have struggled in their ISL 2020-21 campaign, winning just once in the fourteen matches played so far. Brazilian attacker Diego Mauricio has perhaps been the only bright spark in the team.

Mauricio has scored seven goals so far in the ISL and is the top goalscorer for the Odisha FC side. Along with Manuel Onwu, he is part of a talented attacking partnership for the Kalinga Warriors.

Despite the team's struggles, Mauricio will hope to continue his scoring form and add more goals to his ISL tally.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna is the top scoring striker for the ATK Mohun Bagan FC side (Courtesy - ISL)

Currently one of the most dangerous strikers in the ISL, Roy Krishna continues to have a stellar second season in ATK Mohun Bagan colours. After his twin strikes against Kerala Blasters FC, he has taken his tally to nine goals from fourteen matches of the campaign.

Krishna has partnered well alongside David Williams and Manvir Singh in the ATKMB attack and will have Marcelinho by his side now. He is also the designated penalty taker for the Mariners and his scoring form makes him our top choice for the Dream11 Captain or Vice-Captain.