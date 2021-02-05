OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 6th, 2021

The penultimate clash of Matchday 17 in the ISL will pit Odisha FC against ATK Mohun Bagan FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Odisha FC occupy the floor of the ISL standings after a dismal campaign so far. They have won just one game in the entire season and have accumulated only 8 points from fourteen ISL matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC, on the other hand, are one of the top title contenders. The Mariners are currently second on the ISL table. They have garnered a tally of 27 points from the same number of matches as their opponents.

On the basis of form, ATK Mohun Bagan are the clear favorites heading into this clash. While the Mariners have looked consistent all season, Odisha FC's defensive unit has done a shoddy job, conceding 21 goals.

However, Odisha FC have recently undergone a managerial change with Gerry Payton taking charge and they will look to make a fresh impact.

All pulling towards the same direction as a weekend cracker awaits against ATK Mohun Bagan. 🏃‍♂️⬅️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/5onuEUMd8B — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 5, 2021

Squads to Choose From

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brad Inman, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt (C), Mohammed Dhot, Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Sumit Rathi, Sheikh Sahil, Prabir Das, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Roy Krishna

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: February 6, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna

Captain - Marcelo Leite Pereira, Vice-Captain - Tiri