OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 6th, 2021

The penultimate clash of Matchday 17 in the ISL will pit Odisha FC against ATK Mohun Bagan FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
Odisha FC occupy the floor of the ISL standings after a dismal campaign so far. They have won just one game in the entire season and have accumulated only 8 points from fourteen ISL matches.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC, on the other hand, are one of the top title contenders. The Mariners are currently second on the ISL table. They have garnered a tally of 27 points from the same number of matches as their opponents.
On the basis of form, ATK Mohun Bagan are the clear favorites heading into this clash. While the Mariners have looked consistent all season, Odisha FC's defensive unit has done a shoddy job, conceding 21 goals.
However, Odisha FC have recently undergone a managerial change with Gerry Payton taking charge and they will look to make a fresh impact.
Squads to Choose From
Odisha FC
Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brad Inman, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh
Predicted Playing XIs
Odisha FC
Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt (C), Mohammed Dhot, Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Javi Hernández, Jayesh Rane, Sumit Rathi, Sheikh Sahil, Prabir Das, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Roy Krishna
Match Details
Match: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Date: February 6, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa
OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna
Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio
Captain - Marcelo Leite Pereira, Vice-Captain - TiriPublished 05 Feb 2021, 19:28 IST