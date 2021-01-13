OFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC face each other for the second time in three days in the ISL. Both sides are desperately trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Odisha FC are placed 11th in the ISL standings with 6 points from 10 games. Former champions Chennaiyin FC too have struggled this season and find themselves at the 8th spot in the ISL standings with 11 points.

Both the sides have shown promise and quality on the pitch but are far from establishing the desired levels of tactical applicability in their games.

Here are the top 3 players you can pick as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC:

#3 Cole Alexander

Cole Alexander has added stability to the Odisha FC midfield. (Image: ISL)

Cole Alexander fits perfectly into the Stuart Baxter system. The South African has one of the finest passing accuracies in the league, which is 72.47%. The 31-year-old central midfielder likes to keep the ball on his feet and dictate the terms of play from the back.

Alexander can also act as a makeshift winger for his side. He has made 356 passes and 472 touches on the ball. Alexander has also scored a goal in the current ISL season.

#2 Jakub Sylvestr

Jakub Sylvestr may not have scored regularly but has created several chances for his side. (Image: ISL)

The Chennaiyin FC center-forward Jakub Sylvestr has had a mixed bag of an ISL season so far. The Slovakian has acted as a typical #9 for his side but has managed to score only once so far.

Despite his dismal scoring numbers, Sylvestr has added value to his team in the role of a creator. He has made 2 assists while having 57% passing accuracy. He also created 3 big scoring chances with an average of 2.4 key passes per game.

#1 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio (R) is the top-scorer for Odisha FC in the ongoing ISL edition. (Image: ISL)

Diego Mauricio has been in fantastic form in the last few games. He has scored 5 goals in 10 games for Odisha FC. He scored twice in the Kalinga Warriors' first and only win in the current ISL season. Mauricio's intense pace and dribbling skills make him a dangerous customer for any opposition defense.

The 29-year-old Brazilian likes to drop down to the left side of the pitch when the team is without the ball. Mauricio likes to collect the ball and sprint down the left-wing to cut inside the opposition defense and score. At least three of his five goals in the current ISL season have been scored in this fashion.