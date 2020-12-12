Odisha FC face FC Goa on Saturday, in Matchday 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Odisha FC were in high spirits before the start of the season. After appointing coach Stuart Baxter, Odisha signed players like Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio, and Steven Taylor. They retained Manuel Onwu and the core Indian players.

Even after having such big names, the team has failed to deliver till now in ISL 2020-21. In 4 matches, Odisha have just 1 point to their name. They are currently lying at the bottom end of the table, with SC East Bengal behind them on goal difference. They managed to get a point against Jamshedpur FC, but lost against Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Led by the newly-appointed coach Juan Ferrando, FC Goa have done moderately well till now. They have 5 points in 4 matches and are slowly finding their rhythm. After losing out on almost all of their foreign recruits from last season, FC Goa had to rebuild that section. Players like Igor Angulo, Ivan Gonzalez, and Jorge Ortiz have been promising. FC Goa will be looking to continue their momentum after a convincing 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters last week.

Here are 3 players you should consider appointing as your captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the match between Odisha FC and FC Goa.

#3 Ivan Gonzalez

Ivan Gonzalez in training (Courtesy - FC Goa)

Ivan Gonzalez was signed by FC Goa before this ISL season because of his experience and leadership while playing for Cultural Leonesa. The centre-back is one of the most important players in the FC Goa team right now. It is evident from the fact that he has played every minute in the 4 matches this season.

Gonzalez has been impressive at the back, with 15 tackles, 17 clearances, and 8 blocks to his name. Quite a few times this season, he ensured that the opposition didn’t have a go at the goal. His presence has reduced Mohammad Nawaz’s work at the back.

With Odisha FC’s attack not looking threatening, Gonzalez is a good pick as your captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#2 Brandon Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes with Igor Angulo (Courtesy - ISL)

Brandon Fernandes has shown brilliant fortitude to emerge as India’s current best midfielder. He is on the list of ISL’s top assist-providers and stands first among his Indian peers. Fernandes has 17 assists in total, with 2 assists already in ISL 2020-21.

FC Goa have scored 6 times this season, with Brandon assisting two and pre-assisting another two. His chance creation is vital for the team, and the same is expected against Odisha FC.

Out of the 6 goals scored by FC Goa, 5 have come only when Brandon was on the ground. The playmaker has a high probability of being involved in the goals scored by the free-flowing FC Goa side. This ability of him makes him a good pick for the role of captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Igor Angulo

Angulo after scoring against NEUFC (Courtesy - ISL)

Angulo was one of the most talked-about signings before ISL 2020-21, as he came with a superb goal-scoring record in the Polish League. He replaced Ferran Corominas at FC Goa and had big shoes to fill. After playing four matches, it is safe to say that FC Goa fans won’t miss Coro that dearly.

In 4 matches at ISL 2020-21, Angulo has already scored 5 goals. His ability to score and lead the attack is unmatched. With Odisha FC’s defence looking shaky, to say the least, Angulo possesses the quality to wreak havoc.

That is why the Spaniard is our top pick for the captaincy role in your Dream11 team.