OFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Kerala Blasters FC visit Odisha FC on Thursday in a quest for three points as they chase an unlikely top-four finish in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Blasters need to win the remainder of their four ISL fixtures and will hope to get some favorable results elsewhere to stand an outside chance of qualifying for the top-four.

Odisha FC are mathematically out of the race for a top-four finish and have nothing but pride to play for. Goalkeeping coach Gerry Peyton is in-charge of the bottom-placed side after Stuart Baxter was let off from his duties at the club.

Here are the Top 3 players you can choose as Captains or Vice-Captains of the Dream 11 Fantasy side for the ISL game between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC:

#3 Cole Alexander

Cole Alexander has been dynamic in the Odisha FC midfield. (Image: ISL)

Cole Alexander has been a midfield lynchpin for his side. His dynamism and ability to cover a large portion of the field makes him an important part of Odisha FC's playing system.

Alexander is traditionally a central midfielder, which allows him to drop down and do defensive duties behind midfield, and also helps his side in scoring goals. He has made 35 interceptions, 81 tackles, scored 3 goals and assisted a goal in just 13 ISL matches. He scored a long-ranger in the side's previous fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

#2 Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray is the leading goal-scorer for Kerala Blasters FC. (Image: ISL)

Jordan Murray is the primary marksman of Kerala Blasters FC. He is essentially a second striker but has been used as the first choice forward by Kibu Vicuna. Murray has a knack for being in the right place at the right time, speaking volumes of his off-the-ball movement.

He has scored 6 goals and made an assist, thus making him the highest goal-scorer for his side. His combination-play with the likes of Gary Hooper and Sahal Abdul Samad has made him a tough player to mark for opposition centre-backs.

#1 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio has scored th e most number of goals for Odisha FC. (Image: ISL)

Diego Mauricio has been arguably the most valuable player of the season for Odisha FC. With a lack of supply and creativity from midfield, Mauricio has been forced to stay deep and help his side get the ball in the opposition half.

Despite playing a restrictive role as a striker, Mauricio has managed to net 7 goals and make one assist. He likes to stay on the left side of the pitch, break into the opposition box and have a go at goal. Mauricio's pace and ball control will be crucial for his side's chances against an ever-improving Kerala Blasters FC.