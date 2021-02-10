OFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's ISL match - February 11th, 2021 

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will face off against each other to resume their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on Thursday. Both sides are in the bottom half of the ISL table, with the former occupying the eleventh position. The Kerala Blasters are a rung above, at tenth.

Odisha FC have scored just 14 goals in 15 matches and conceded 25 times. They also sacked their head coach Stuart Baxter after he made insensitive comments in the media.

Things aren't great for Kerala Blasters either. Having scored just 20 goals and conceded 27 times, they too have a negative goal difference. Moreover, the Blasters have conceded 16 points from a winning position in ISL 2020-21 — the most by any team.

In the last encounter between the two sides, Odisha FC emerged 4-2 winners. Jordan Murray put Kerala Blasters ahead but the advantage was nullified by an own goal from Jeakson Singh in the first half. Steven Taylor then gave Odisha the lead just before the half-time whistle.

After the change of sides, Diego Mauricio struck twice within fifteen minutes to give his side a two-goal cushion. Kerala Blasters did pull one back through Gary Hooper in the 79th minute, but it proved to be too little too late.

With both sides continuing to struggle, there is a high possibility of their upcoming ISL clash ending in a draw.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brad Inman, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Kerala Blasters

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Juande, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Rakesh Pradhan, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Laishram Premjit Singh, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Denechandra Meetei, Jeakson Singh, Juande, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jordan Murray

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL Match No. 90

Date: February 11, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

OFC vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for the ISL encounter between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arshdeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Cole Alexander, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Cole Alexander, Vice-captain - Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Albino Gomes, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Steven Taylor, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-captain - Rahul KP