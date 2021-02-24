OFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 24th, 2021

Odisha FC will lock horns with Mumbai City FC in a vital ISL fixture at the Goa Medical College Ground on Wednesday.

Odisha FC are rock-bottom in the ISL standings and have nothing left to play for. They have managed just one win this season and have accumulated just nine points from 18 matches.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are second in the ISL table with 34 points from 18 matches. They need a win over Odisha FC to keep their hopes of clinching the League Winners Shield alive.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC.

#3 Mourtada Fall

Mourtada Fall is a threat at both ends of the pitch (Courtesy - ISL)

Mourtada Fall is probably one of the first names on Mumbai City FC's teamsheet. The former FC Goa man has been a rock at the back for the Islanders.

Owing to his strong physical presence, Fox is a dominating figure inside the box. He has marshaled Mumbai City FC's defense in a highly efficient manner alongside Hernan Santana.

Fall's aerial prowess makes him a threat during set-piece situations. The Senegalese is a good fantasy football asset to have in your team as he can make his mark at both ends of the pitch.

#2 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio has scored 10 ISL goals this season (Courtesy - ISL)

Diego Mauricio has been a rare shining light in an otherwise dismal ISL campaign for Odisha FC.

The Brazilian forward, who has scored 10 goals for the Kalinga Warriors, is the joint fourth-highest scorer in the ISL this season. Besides being dangerous inside the box, he is known to unleash lethal shots from distance.

With a penchant for scoring, Diego Mauricio is a no-brainer to have in your Dream11 squad as he averages a goal in every two matches.

#1 Adam Le Fondre

Adam Le Fondre Mumbai City FC's top goalscorer this season (Courtesy - ISL)

Adam Le Fondre has been in fine form in the ongoing ISL campaign. Despite Mumbai City FC's attack comprising of experienced ISL campaigners such as Bartholomew Ogbeche and Hugo Boumous, Le Fondre has managed to make his mark.

The English striker has hit the back of the net 11 times and is the ISL's third-highest goalscorer of the season. He also has an assist to his name.

Le Fondre will look to add more goals to his tally to keep his hopes of winning the ISL Golden Boot alive. He is our top pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC.