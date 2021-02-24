OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 24th, 2021

Odisha FC will face Mumbai City FC in a crucial ISL fixture at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday.

Odisha FC, who are rock-bottom in the standings, have nothing left to play for. However, they could play spoilsport in Mumbai City FC's quest for a top spot finish. Odisha FC have accumulated only nine points from 18 matches, having lost 11, drawn six and won just once.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are second in the ISL table with 34 points from 18 matches, six behind ATK Mohun Bagan, who have played a game more. They want all three points on Wednesday to stay in the hunt for the League Winners Shield.

Both Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will head into today's ISL clash on the back of a couple of defeats. However, the Islanders will be motivated to do well and are the favorites to emerge victorious.

Working hard ahead of our game against Mumbai City FC on 24th February. 💪#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #OFCTrainingSessions pic.twitter.com/t4ON8JR5dn — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 22, 2021

Squads to Choose From

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh, Brad Inman

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Jackichand Singh

Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (C) (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Cy Goddard, Adam Le Fondre.

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Rakesh Pradhan, Kamalpreet Singh, Cole Alexander, Bradden Inman, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu.

Match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

OFC vs MCFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder SIngh (GK), Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Diego Mauricio, Adam Le Fondre

Captain - Adam Le Fondre, Vice-captain - Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder SIngh (GK), Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Diego Mauricio, Adam Le Fondre

Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-aptain - Adam Le Fondre