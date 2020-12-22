The second game of Matchday 8 of the ISL 2020-21 will see Odisha FC squaring off against NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

Odisha FC are at the bottom of the ISL table, with just one point to their name. The club is yet to register its first victory of the season and has suffered four losses in a row. The Kalinga Warriors will have to find the right combinations before time runs out. A few more losses for the Stuart Baxter-coached side will see it getting knocked out of the playoffs race.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, are strong contenders to make it to the playoffs this season. A complete revamp of the squad and the arrival of a new coach have seen the team perform well in the ongoing edition of the ISL. The Highlanders, however, lost for the first time this season in their previous fixture against Jamshedpur FC. They will hope to rebound against an inconsistent Odisha FC.

Taking the form of both sides into consideration, NorthEast United FC will go into this ISL fixture as the clear favorites. Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the OFC vs NEUFC match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Gurmeet Singh

Gurmeet Singh (Image courtesy: ISL)

Gurmeet Singh has played a key role between the sticks to prevent the opponents from scoring goals. NEUFC coach Gerard Nus has heaped praise on the youngster who could give other goalkeepers a tough fight for the Golden Glove award.

#2 Khassa Camara

Khassa Camara (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

NEUFC's foreign recruit Khassa Camara is one of the most impressive midfielders in this year's ISL. He can play even in a defensive midfielder role, which gives the coach an option to use the player as required.

The Mauritian can go a long way in helping his side reach the playoffs, if he performs with the same enthusiasm and dedication. His passing, dribbling, and tackling ability makes him a fine pick for the captain or vice-captain's role.

#1 Idrissa Sylla

Idrissa Sylla (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Idrissa Sylla has been an exceptional performer for NorthEast United FC in the attacking department in the ongoing edition of the ISL. Though the Guinean footballer has gone goalless for a few games, he won't be silent for too long.

It's clearly visible that the 30-year-old player is hungry for more goals which will tempt him to find the net against Odisha FC.