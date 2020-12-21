Matchday 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth an interesting encounter as Odisha FC lock horns with NorthEast United FC. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa behind closed doors.

Odisha FC are going through a dismal run in their ISL 2020-21 campaign, having lost four matches in a row. Currently, they are at the bottom of the ISL standings, with a solitary point in their kitty from six matches.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, are off to a stellar start this season and occupy a spot in the top four of the ISL standings. The Highlanders have been one of the toughest sides to beat and have drawn four matches.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Rochharzela, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Kwesi Appiah

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: December 22, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurmeet Singh (GK), Danny Fox, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Idrissa Sylla, Vice-Captain - Steven Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Gurmeet Singh (GK), Danny Fox, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla, Diego Mauricio

Captain - Kwesi Appiah, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio