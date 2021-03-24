OMN vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s International Friendly Match – March 25th, 2021

Oman will lock horns with India at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai in an international friendly match on Thursday.

The friendly will be a preparation for the Indian side ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled to take place in June. The Indian team coach Igor Stimac has named a 28-man squad for the two friendlies in Dubai.

The average age of the Indian squad is just 24, with the head coach keen to provide opportunities to the youngsters and build a squad for the future. The friendly match will prove to be crucial for the Blue Tigers as they haven't played an international game for more than a year.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu or defender Sandesh Jhingan is expected to lead the side in the absence of Sunil Chhetri, who is recovering from COVID-19.

Oman, who are currently ranked 81st in the FIFA Rankings, will give their opponents a run for their money. The Reds last played a friendly game against Jordan on March 20 which ended in a stalemate.

They have never lost against India till date, which will boost their morale and help them continue their fine run against the Igor Stimac-coached side.

Squads to choose from

Oman

Faiz Al Rushaidi, Mazin Al Kasbi, Ibrahim Al Mukhaini, Saad Suhail, Khalid Al Buraiki, Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi, Imran Al Hadi, Mohammed Faraj Al Rawhi, Naidr Awadh, Abdulaziz Al Ghailani, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak Kano, Harib Al Saadi, Mohammed Al Ghafri, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Yaseen Al Sheyadi, Mohamed Khasib Al Hosni, Moataz Saleh Rabbo, Salaah Al Yahyaei, Mundhir Al Alawi, Ahmed Al Kabbi, Arshad Al Alawi, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali, Mohammed Al Ghassani, Mohsin Al Ghassani.

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.

Predicted Playing XI

Oman

Faiz Al Rushaidi, Saad Suhail, Khalid Al Buraiki, Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi, Harib Al Saadi, Yaseen Al Sheyadi, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak Kano, Moataz Saleh Rabbo, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali.

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs India

Date: 25th March, 2021 at 7:15 PM

Venue: Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

OMN vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OMN vs IND Dream11 Team Predictio

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Saad Suhail, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Khalid Al Buraiki, Harib Al Saadi, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali, Manvir Singh.

Captain: Manvir Singh Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Faiz Al Rushaidi, Mohammed Al Musalami, Adil Khan, Sandesh Jhingan, Khalid Al Buraiki, Ahmed Mubarak Kano, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali, Manvir Singh.

Captain: Anirudh Thapa Vice-Captain: Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali