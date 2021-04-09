Our philosophy will be the same: FC Goa Head Coach Juan Ferrando ahead of Asian Champions League

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando interacted with the media in a virtual round-table meeting. The Gaurs make their debut in the Asian Champions League (ACL) in the latter part of the month.

Juan Ferrando talked about the philosophy of his side, the quality of opponents, the decision of picking the four foreigners and the targets of the club. Here are the edited excerpts:

Juan Ferrando talked about the opposition in the Asian Champions League and insisted that FC Goa will pose a tough challenge to the participating clubs.

''Our ways have always been the same. We take every game, one by one. We are going to face very good squads, and their players will have a lot of quality. I trust my team and we will be competitive.''

The Spaniard continued and insisted that FC Goa will play with the same philosophy as they had played in the Indian Super League. Ferrando was aware of the problems in the FC Goa squad and ensured that all the players are working on them.

''We have the same philosophy regardless of the opposition. I understand it is necessary to adapt to games, looking at the opposition but the fundamentals will be the same as we played in the ISL. We will work on our shortcomings and will essentially continue with a similar playing style.''

FC Goa are grouped with Persepolis, Al Rayyan and Al Zawraa/Al Wahda in the Champions League. Juan Ferrando promised that FC Goa will pose a tough challenge to the three clubs.

''We are focusing on training and we do not have some set targets. We will take it one game at a time. We will have to be at our best in every minute and every move. We want to win and we will go for wins in every game.''

Juan Ferrando puts faith in FC Goa's Indian players

Juan Ferrando reiterated his faith in the Indian players in the squad and is not worried about the availability of just four foreigners on the FC Goa roster.

''We work with all the players all the time. All the foreign players have a lot of quality but our Indian players are as capable as our foreigners. They are tactically and technically important to the team. I am not all worried about the fact that we will only have four foreigners.''

FC Goa will face Qatar side Al-Rayyan on April 14th at 08.30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Match Day 1 of the Asian Champions League 2021.