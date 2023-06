Pakistan vs Kuwait Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today’s SAFF Championship match – June 24th, 2023

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India, is all set for the SAFF Championship group stage clash between Pakistan and Kuwait on Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 PM IST

Rui Bento’s Kuwait side started the SAFF Championship with a comfortable 3-1 win against Nepal on Wednesday in a Group A fixture. The goals were scored by Kuwait’s skipper Khaled Hajijah, Shabaib Al-Khaldi, and Mohammad Daham. Kuwait is currently placed second in the Group A standings behind the host nation, India.

Pakistan started their SAFF Championship campaign by losing 4-0 to arch-rivals and host nation India on Wednesday in a Group A fixture. Shahzad Anwar’s side will be looking to come back against Kuwait in a Group A fixture in a better way.

Pakistan is the tournament's lowest-ranked team, and their opening-day thrashing indicated that they could be in for a tough few days.

The squad severely lacks quality, which Kuwait will aim to exploit. The Blue Waves will be confident of continuing their winning streak after defeating the Falcons in each of their previous meetings.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Kuwait, Group A game

Date & Time: Saturday, June 24, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore, India

Pakistan vs Kuwait Squads

Pakistan Squad

Saqib Hanif(GK), Abdullah Iqbal, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohammad Umar Hayat, Muhammad Sufyan, Easah Zaheer Suliman, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Rahis Nabi, Hassan Bashir, Otis Jan Mohammed Khan, Ali Khan Niazi, Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Abdul Samad Shahzad, Muhammad Waheed, Salman ul Haq(GK), Sardar Wali, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Yousaf Ijaz Butt(GK), Muhammad Umer Saeed, Sohail, Abdul Basit(GK), Syed Abdullah Shah, Umair Ali, Moin Ahmed, Shayak Dost, Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, Muhammad Waleed Khan.

Kuwait Squad

Sulaiman Abdulghafoor(GK), Khaled Ebrahim, Hamad Al-Qallaf, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Hamad Al Harbi, Fawaz Ayedh, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Redha Hani, Shabaib Al Khaldi, Salman Al-Awadhi, Ali-Ahmad-Khalaf Faraj-Matar, Eid Al Rasheedi, Bader Al-Saanoun(GK), Fahad Al-Hajeri, Ali-Abdel Al-Rasoul, Sultan Al-Enezi, Abdullah Ghanim, Faisal Zayed, Mahdi Dashti, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Ahmad Zanki, Bader Tareq-Ali.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Predicted Starting XIs

Pakistan: Saquib Hanif, Easah Suliman, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Muhammad Sufyan, Abdullah Iqbal, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Otis Jan, Mohammed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Hassan Naveed Bashir, Harun Arrashid Hamid, Ali Uzair Mahmood.

Kuwait: Abdul Rahman Al-Majdali, Abdullah Al Fahad, Khaled Ebrahim, Hamad Al Harbi, Hamad Al Qallaf, Fawaz Ayedh, Redha Hani, Mobarak Al Faneeni, Shabaib Al-Khaldi, Athbi Shehab, Mohammad Daham.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saquib Hanif, Easah Suliman, Abdullah Al Fahad, Khaled Ebrahim, Hamad Al Qallaf, Athbi Shehab, Mobarak Al Faneeni, Otis Jan, Harun Arrashid Hamid, Shabaib Al-Khaldi, Mohammad Daham.

Captain: Mohammad Daham | Vice-Captain: Shabaib Al-Khaldi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Rahman Al-Majdali, Easah Suliman, Abdullah Iqbal, Khaled Ebrahim, Hamad Al Qallaf, Athbi Shehab, Mobarak Al Faneeni, Otis Jan, Harun Arrashid Hamid, Shabaib Al-Khaldi, Mohammad Daham.

Captain: Shabaib Al-Khaldi | Vice-Captain: Mohammad Daham

